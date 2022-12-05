Aaron Radin is named the new British Basketball League CEO

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

A new era begins in the British Basketball League, as Aaron Radin has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of the league.

Radin, who has a 30-year professional career behind him, worked with a multitude of sports, media, and tech organizations such as the NBA, The Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal, and Meta.

As stated in the BBL official statement, “alongside his professional background, Radin has been significantly involved in his community for over 20 years through volunteering as a basketball coach”.

“I am thrilled to join the British Basketball League at this critical point in its history. Between the new investment of capital into the league, the creation of new broadcast partnerships, and the return to European competition, the BBL is just beginning to deliver on its goal to generate Joy for its fans and value for its marketing and distribution partners”the new BBL CEO said.

“I am excited for the challenge to help the league fully deliver on that promise and I look forward to working with our clubs, owners and investors, as we join forces to become one of the most competitive and exciting basketball leagues in the world. We are committed to continuing to attract the most Talented players to the British Basketball League from across the globe, as well as providing a platform for British Athletes to fulfill their potential here in the UK as well as on the global”they added.

PHOTO CREDIT: British Basketball League