Aaron Judge’s home runs, LIV Golf, MLB playoff start times and more: Sports Business Mailbag, Part II

We’re back for Part II of our latest Sports Business Mailbag. Part I dealt with all your RSN, streaming and trading card questions. In this edition, it’s Aaron Judge’s historic home run balls, LIV Golf, MLB playoff start times, college football broadcast rights and everything else you asked about.

Questions have been edited for clarity and length. Let’s dive in…

GO DEEPERRSN struggles, the future of streaming, trading cards: Sports Business Mailbag, Part I

Would football ever consider a soccer-style (no commercials) or Masters-style (very limited commercials) presentation? Could the limited commercial Inventory sales be offset by increased viewership especially over the long-term if they made these games Shorter by eliminating commercial time?

— Chuck B.

Well, and for several years. First, the NFL’s audience size is why the networks can charge so much for commercials. So even incrementally larger viewership doesn’t matter to the networks if they can’t monetize the eyeballs. I also don’t think it would draw in many more fans. And finally, the nature of football itself requires breaks. It’s not a continuing action sport like hockey or basketball, so what do you do during those breaks?

Does the IRS “treasure trove” regulation apply to the guy who caught (Aaron) Judge’s 62nd HR ball if he keeps it? If he gives it back to Judge in a reasonable amount of time, he’s allegedly not taxed capital gains if he sells it, but what if he holds onto it?

— Scott C.