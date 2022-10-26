Aaron Judge Asked If His Goal Is To Remain A Yankee

Before the sweepstakes heat up for Aaron Judge this winter, the Yankees star didn’t offer up much more clarity than he’s already given when speaking to the media Tuesday.

During the spring ahead of the 2022 MLB season, the Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension. However, the four-time All-Star turned it down.

With free agency beginning for the American League single-season home run king following the Astros sweeping of the Yankees in the ALCS on Sunday, Judge reiterated that he desires to be back in the Bronx.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes, but you know we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I’m a free agent,” Judge said. “We will see what happens.”

