Aaron Judge Asked If His Goal Is To Remain A Yankee

Before the sweepstakes heat up for Aaron Judge this winter, the Yankees star didn’t offer up much more clarity than he’s already given when speaking to the media Tuesday.

During the spring ahead of the 2022 MLB season, the Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension. However, the four-time All-Star turned it down.

With free agency beginning for the American League single-season home run king following the Astros sweeping of the Yankees in the ALCS on Sunday, Judge reiterated that he desires to be back in the Bronx.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes, but you know we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I’m a free agent,” Judge said. “We will see what happens.”

The teams that are closely linked to Judge during his free agency include the Giants, the Mets and the Dodgers. In September, former Giants star Barry Bonds shared that he wanted Judge to be a Giants’ uniform next season.

On Monday, the Dodgers reportedly emerged in the sweepstakes for Judge, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, if LA lands the 31-year-old, it could lead to a position change for star Mookie Betts from right field to second base.

Judge and the AL East Champion Yankees finished the season 99–63 after the slugger powered his way to an AL-record 62 homers and nearly won the triple crown. The pursuit for the offseason’s most sought-after free agent has just begun.

More MLB Coverage: