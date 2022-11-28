Aaron Jones Wears Kobe Bryant’s Lower Marion basketball jersey

From one No. 33, to another.

Aaron Jones is known for rocking his green and gold sombrero for road trips to pay homage to his El Paso, Texas, roots.

So it was no surprise to see the Packers running back and UTEP product wearing it as he entered Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Packers’ “Sunday Night Football” game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But this time, Jones added another article of clothing to his attire that paid respects to a basketball Legend from Philadelphia and another No. 33: Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball jersey.

