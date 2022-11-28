Aaron Jones Wears Kobe Bryant’s Lower Marion basketball jersey

From one No. 33, to another.

Aaron Jones is known for rocking his green and gold sombrero for road trips to pay homage to his El Paso, Texas, roots.

So it was no surprise to see the Packers running back and UTEP product wearing it as he entered Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Packers’ “Sunday Night Football” game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But this time, Jones added another article of clothing to his attire that paid respects to a basketball Legend from Philadelphia and another No. 33: Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball jersey.

Before Bryant authored a 20-year Hall of Fame NBA career for the Los Angeles Lakers, during which he wore the numbers 8 and 24, he was starring on the courts in Philadelphia and wore the No. 33.

Bryant played at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, from 1992-96 where he became the national player of the year and a McDonald’s All-American his senior season before being selected No. 13 in the 1996 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets (later traded to the Lakers).

Jones, who has worn No. 33 his entire time with the Packers, proudly wore Bryant’s No. 33 Lower Merion jersey, which is retired at the high school. Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, along with the eight others onboard, including his daughter, Gianna.

Jones and the 4-7 Packers play the 9-1 Eagles at 7:20 pm Sunday.

