Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky basketball over Louisville

Aaron Bradshaw, one of the most coveted big men prospects in the 2023 class, committed to Kentucky basketball less than an hour before the Wildcats took the court for Big Blue Madness on Friday.

Bradshaw, a 7-footer who stars at Camden High School with DJ Wagner, announced his pledge to head Coach John Calipari through Joe Tipton of On3. The New Jersey native is one of several high-profile prospects, Wagner included, who were at Rupp Arena to watch UK’s extravagant first practice of the 2022-23 season.

“Kentucky is home for me,” Bradshaw told On3. “I felt the most comfortable there. It’s the best fit for me and has my best interest. I just want to get there and work hard to get where I want to go.”

With his pledge Friday, Bradshaw joined a trio of talented commits — Justin Edwards (SF), Robert Dillingham (PG) and Reed Sheppard (CG) — in the Wildcats’ loaded 2023 class, which jumped from fourth to second in the country on 247Sports ‘ national Leaderboard after the 7-footer’s announcement.

Bradshaw’s commitment came both a bit earlier and a bit later than originally planned. In late September, the big man posted an Instagram story indicating he planned to announce his college decision on Nov. 16, the second-to-last day of the early signing period. After making official visits to both UK and Louisville over the summer, however, he told On3 that a commitment was coming during the month of July.

Bradshaw, who received a Scholarship from Calipari is April 10, is the No. 2 center and No. 6 overall Talent in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The national recruiting database lists UK Assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman as the leaders of the Wildcats’ pursuit of Bradshaw, who also considered a jump to the NBA G League and had offers from more than 15 Division I programs, including U of L, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA.

What 2023 commit Aaron Bradshaw brings to Kentucky basketball

In May, Bradshaw compared his budding skillset to that of an NBA All-Star with whom Kentucky fans should be well acquainted: Anthony Davis.

“He is big like me and can face up, shoot it and still play defense,” the 7-footer told On3’s Jamie Shaw.

The program director of Bradshaw’s AAU team, former Louisville basketball great Pervis Ellison, told The Courier Journal over the summer that the big man has the potential to follow in Davis’ footsteps when his time comes to enter the professional ranks.

“If you’d seen him four years ago and seen the growth and development of his game, then, you know, if I’m a Scout out there, I’m salivating,” said Ellison, who played 11 seasons in the NBA . “The work ethic that he has (and) the work that he’s put into his game, the sky’s the limit.

“I’m just one of the first people to say, ‘This kid is gonna be a Lottery pick at some point.'”

As a junior, Bradshaw averaged 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game during Camden High’s run to a 12th NJSIAA Group 2 state championship last season, according to NJ.com. Playing for the NJ Scholars on the EYBL circuit this summer, Bradshaw showcased his ability to take over a game during a session held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville over Memorial Day weekend.

In the marquee Matchup of Day 1, Bradshaw outscored Wagner and LeBron James’ son, Bronny, with 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 29 minutes. He finished the weekend averaging 15 points on 55% shooting with 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks across five games.

“Long-term, his upside is as a 7-footer who can stretch the floor vertically and to the arc, be a rim-runner, and versatile defender who both protects the rim and can move his feet on the perimeter,” wrote Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports’ director of scouting, in an assessment of Bradshaw’s game. “While that’s a best scenario, it isn’t in the range of possible outcomes for most bigs in the class.”

Bradshaw’s commitment adds intrigue to Wagner’s looming college decision, which also involves Kentucky and Louisville as major players. The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class has not yet set an announcement date, but the Wildcats are the heavy favorite to land his pledge after the 6-3 combo guard signed an NIL deal with its longtime apparel sponsor, Nike, the week of Big Blue Madness.

If Wagner does choose to come to Lexington, he and Bradshaw will look to continue their electric on-court chemistry. In an ideal world for Calipari, their interplay will energize upperclassmen and the other members of UK’s star-studded 2023 class, which could be the coach’s best yet when all is said and done.

