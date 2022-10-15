Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky basketball over Louisville

Aaron Bradshaw, one of the most coveted big men prospects in the 2023 class, committed to Kentucky basketball less than an hour before the Wildcats took the court for Big Blue Madness on Friday.

Bradshaw, a 7-footer who stars at Camden High School with DJ Wagner, announced his pledge to head Coach John Calipari through Joe Tipton of On3. The New Jersey native is one of several high-profile prospects, Wagner included, who were at Rupp Arena to watch UK’s extravagant first practice of the 2022-23 season.

“Kentucky is home for me,” Bradshaw told On3. “I felt the most comfortable there. It’s the best fit for me and has my best interest. I just want to get there and work hard to get where I want to go.”

With his pledge Friday, Bradshaw joined a trio of talented commits — Justin Edwards (SF), Robert Dillingham (PG) and Reed Sheppard (CG) — in the Wildcats’ loaded 2023 class, which jumped from fourth to second in the country on 247Sports ‘ national Leaderboard after the 7-footer’s announcement.

DJ Wagner, left, and Aaron Bradshaw of the NJ Scholars walk down the court during a break in an AAU basketball game on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Wagner and Bradshaw are among the top 2023 recruits in the country and have offers from both Louisville and Kentucky.

Bradshaw’s commitment came both a bit earlier and a bit later than originally planned. In late September, the big man posted an Instagram story indicating he planned to announce his college decision on Nov. 16, the second-to-last day of the early signing period. After making official visits to both UK and Louisville over the summer, however, he told On3 that a commitment was coming during the month of July.

