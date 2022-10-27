Aaris Bethea talks Rutgers football visit, interest in Nebraska and Tennessee

Aaris Bethea visited Rutgers football on Saturday, checking out the Scarlet Knights for their 24-17 win over Indiana. It was yet another visit for Bethea with Rutgers.

A defensive lineman at Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY), Bethea is a Consensus three-star player and ranked the No. 4 Recruit in New York by 247Sports.

Rutgers has become a regular stop for Bethea, who is one of the top Power Five recruits in the region. He holds offers from Maryland, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

As for what other programs are showing him the most love, Bethea said that “Pitt, Maryland, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Tennessee” are all reaching out regularly.

Check out what Aaris Bethea said about his recent Rutgers football visit as well as his interest in Nebraska and Tennessee!

Aaris Bethea talks Rutgers football visit on Saturday

“I had another great visit at Rutgers on Saturday. When we arrived we went to the recruiting lounge, ate breakfast, and interacted with the staff and other recruits. I Briefly spoke to Coach Harismyak (defensive Coordinator Joe Harisymiak) and Watson (defensive line Coach Marquise Watson) and met with Coach Schiano before the game. Coach Walp (Matt Walp) took me and my dad to see the new players’ lounge and it is very nice.”

Aaris Bethea on how Rutgers football looked in their Big Ten win

“The game was fun to watch and it was good to see them come back after they were down. There was a lot of energy in the stadium. The defensive line especially No. 71 (Aaron Lewis) and No. 23 (Wesley Bailey) played fast and aggressive – which is how I like to play. After the game, I was invited to go into the locker room to interact with the players and coaches.”

Aaris Bethea on how he feels after visiting Rutgers football over the weekend

“I’ve been to Rutgers quite a few times before this visit and I’ve always felt good about the program. They were the first school to offer me and I’ve been building positive relationships with the coaching staff ever since.”

Story continues

Aaris Bethea is what is standing out about the Tennessee football program

“Tennessee has been very consistent in reaching out to me. They play and are winning in a very competitive conference.”

Aaris Bethea is potentially visiting the Tennessee football program

“I have never visited Tennessee but would like to visit at some point to get a better feel of the program. They seem to be headed in the right direction because they are undefeated in the SEC.”

Aaris Bethea on Nebraska football and the uncertainty surrounding the program’s head coaching search

“I was supposed to go to a game this year but after talking with my dad decided to wait to see what happens.”

Aaris Bethea is what he is looking for in a program

“I’m looking for a program that feels like a family and one that’s gonna help me become better on and off the field. I also want to be at a place that’s going to be there and help me with life after football.”

Story Originally appeared on Rutgers Wire