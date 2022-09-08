Aari McDonald is Arizona Women’s Basketball Director of Recruiting Operations

Staying busy in her off-season, former Wildcat Aari McDonald has joined the Arizona Women’s Basketball staff as a Director of Recruiting Operations.

Aari McDonald is coming back to Tucson! Well, unfortunately, she will not be playing with the Arizona Women’s Basketball team, but instead, she has teamed up with her former head coach, Adia Barnes.

Making news on Tuesday evening, Wildcat Authority Senior Editor and Publisher Jason Scheer announced that McDonald will be joining the Arizona coaching staff as the Director of Recruiting Operations.

It appears that Aari McDonald won’t have to go to Europe this year. Instead, she will be Arizona’s Director of Recruiting Operations. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) September 7, 2022

According to Kim Doss and Arizona Desert Swarm, it was reported back in July that “Arizona head Coach Adia Barnes said that she had a plan in the works to bring the Arizona Women’s Basketball’s biggest star back to campus.”

And while this has been in the works, it is official as Aari McDonald will not be playing in Europe but instead will be rejoining Arizona Women’s Basketball.

Aari is arguably the best and most productive basketball player in Arizona Women’s Basketball history, and while it is hard to say what her role will be in the Summer when the WNBA season is going on and she is busy playing; however, her rejoining the Cats is a big deal for many reasons.

First off, she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Arizona. She was a successful and productive collegiate player who has been there and done that, and her experiences could help current and future student-athletes.

Beyond that, her notoriety and stardom as a professional basketball player could relate to those current and future student-athletes, as it means they have a player around the program to look up to and emulate.

Either way, we are excited about the return of Aari. She has had a huge impact on the program, and we can’t wait to see her continued impact she has!

