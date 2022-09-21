AAC Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced; Other Non-Conference Games Updated

David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team’s 18-game AAC schedule has been released, and the Bearcats also have tip-off times and broadcast information for most of their non-conference matchups as well.

Twelve of the league games will air on linear TV, including a Saturday, Jan. 28 battle at Houston on CBS. The other six are slated for ESPN+. The full printable schedule can be found here .

As for UC’s non-conference slate, its Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against Xavier will be at 3 pm on Dec. 10 (ESPN2). It marks the third of seven-straight home games following the team’s trip to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational that begins Nov. 21 against Arizona (11:30 p.m. on ESPN2).

Just like last year, UC opens league play against Tulane (Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 pm). The Bearcats follow with road games at Temple and Wichita State, followed by two at home against Houston and East Carolina. The next two are at SMU and South Florida before hosting Memphis on Saturday, Jan. 22 and closing the month at Houston.

UC begins the next month with Tulsa (Feb. 1) and UCF (Feb. 4) in Fifth Third Arena before playing at Tulane on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for his first New Orleans trip in two years. The Bearcats then host South Florida on Feb. 11, followed by two on the road at ECU and UCF, before hosting Temple on Feb. 22.

The Bearcats conclude the season with back-to-back Sunday games at Memphis (Feb. 26) and home against SMU (March 5). As previously announced, Tulsa (home) and Wichita State (away) are the only AAC teams that Cincinnati will not play twice.

Further tip-off and broadcast information will be announced when available.

2022-23 SEASON TICKET DEPOSITS

Season-ticket deposits for the 2022-23 men’s basketball campaign in Fifth Third Arena are now being accepted. Deposits are subject to seat availability and not guaranteed.

New season-ticket holders can place their deposit online today !