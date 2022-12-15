A24 ‘Showing Up’ Trailer Shows Portland Artists Finding Their Way – Rolling Stone

An artist’s work is never done. In the first official trailer for Kelly Reichardt’s forthcoming A24 film Showing Upa group of Portland, Oregon-based sculptors and painters grapple with that very notion as they find themselves turning real-life events into inspiration for their work.

The preview centers in on Lizzy, portrayed by Michelle Williams, as she prepares for a career and life-changing art exhibition. As she works to perfect her pieces, she encounters fellow artists who view her work from an outside perspective while juggling their own artistic endeavours.

In one instance, for example, Lizzy doesn’t have hot water at her house. When she ventures to tell her neighbor Jo, portrayed by Hong Chau, it becomes a quiet battle of the artists. “My show is open on Friday,” Jo tells her. “I’ll be free to deal with it after that.” Lizzy bites back: “I have a show too, you know. You’re not the only one with a deadline.”

Jo, less than sympathetic, reveals that she actually has two shows coming up – so she can’t find it in herself to be bothered. “Give me a push,” she tells Lizzy, Nestled into an old tire she’s roped up to a tree in her backyard. Again, completely and totally unbothered.

Showing Up also features Appearances from a Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, James Le Gros, Judd Hirsch, and André Benjamin. André 3000 in particular went off in the pursuit of art both on and off set. During their time shooting in Portland in 2021, the musician popped up at an open-mic night in the park, double flute in tow.

The film also marks Reichardt’s fourth collaboration with Williams, following Wendy & Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff, and Certain Women.