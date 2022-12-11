A Young 23-Year-Old Golf Lover Turns His Unbelievable Dream Into Reality Through a $1.6 Million Golf Course

Golf has seen some bizarre news throughout its history. From naked people running across courses at the majors, to the greens being invaded by raccoons during an event. It is safe to say that golf doesn’t lack entertainment. Another recent Unexpected news hit the media recently. It was the intriguing story of a 23-year-old living every golf fan’s dream.

While people often treat themselves to lavish meals and expensive clothes, Tyler Luedtke bought himself a golf course. While many assumed he was wealthy and thus indulged in another of his whims, this was not the case. “There was a lot of work that went into this,” said Luedtke.

When the 23-year-old golf enthusiast was in college, he once joked with his friend, Jared Kraftzenk, about owning the course. They said “I joked with Jared back in college that I was going to buy this golf course down the road one day and that he was going to run it.” Eight months after he uttered those words, the golf course went up for sale. Jared saw this as a sign.

Luedtke buckled down and began working on his plan to buy the course. “We built business plans, had financial analysis and tons of forecasting,” said the 23-year-old. Meanwhile, there were tons of other interested parties who wanted to buy the land and develop it. But the previous owner, Dale Lanser, wasn’t ready to sell to just anyone.

What are Luedtke’s plans for the golf course?

Fortunately for Tyler, Lanser too wanted to preserve the history of the nearly century-old course. When Luedtke came to him, he knew it was “a very good fit.” Lanser and Luedtke settled their deal and the ‘Sir Lanserlot Golf Course’ was sold for $1.6 million in June this year.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Graduate had earlier that year bought land as an investment, and fortunately, when the course went up for sale in April, his investment had increased enough for him to use the equity from it as Collateral to pay off the down payment. They appointed Kraftzenk as the course’s general manager.

The finance major changed the name of the course to its original name, ie, ‘Crystal Lake Golf Course’. They plan to make the course a pillar of the community that showcases its heritage. He wants generations of regular people to be able to play on the course. Since he took over the course, it’s been flourishing despite being surrounded by some great golf courses. They stated, “Being in the land of giants, we’re doing pretty well to hold our own.”

Do you believe Tyler will be able to keep the course running in the future? And will he grow it to be a historic Landmark of the community? Let us know in the comments below.