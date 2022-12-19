A World Cup of Firsts

Lionel Messi achieved footballing Immortality on Sunday. After winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, beating a formidable France team in tie-breakers, Messi can claim his place at the pinnacle of football history.

He won the Golden Ball for being the best player of the tournament for his seven goals and three assists in seven matches and with that became the first player in World Cup history to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi -final and final in a single edition of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia. Mexico. Australia. The Netherlands. Croatia. France. Messi has found the net against all of them. They almost single-handedly powered the Albiceleste to the World Cup Trophy having scored against every opponent they faced, barring Poland in the group stages.

After he saw his spot kick saved by Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny, he decided to tweak his technique a bit and that has reaped dividends for Argentina in the knockouts. He has tended to favor a patient approach to penalty duty, waiting for an opponent to move between the sticks before picking his side. And against France, they bamboozled Hugo Lloris on both occasions by choosing to opt for timing and placement rather than power.

Messi has been directly involved in 21 goals at the World Cup for Argentina (13 goals, 8 assists), the Outright most of any player for any Nation at the Finals on record (since 1966).

Moreover, his second against France was his 26th Strike in major international tournaments for Argentina (13 World Cup, 13 Copa América), the most of any South American player in history across the two competitions, overtaking Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario(25).

When the Emir of Qatar was dressing Messi in a traditional bisht during the award ceremony, it was kind of a Coronation for the Argentine Skipper after conquering the world. So long as men can Breathe or eyes can see, so long lives his footballing reign.

