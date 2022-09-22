A wind-swept night for EPHS girls’ soccer against Edina

The only goal of the match came in the first half when Edina was playing with the wind at their backs. Hornets’ junior midfielder and Captain Ashley Thurk provided all the scoring Edina would need. Advertisement Chances were difficult to come by for both teams in the defensive struggle, with Edina managing four shots on goal to just one for Eden Prairie. Despite her team’s lack of scoring opportunities, Taylor liked the improvement she saw from their meeting with the Hornets earlier in the season. “We played much better with them tonight than we did when we were there, even though the score line was still a one goal game,” Taylor said. “The last time we gave up 25 or 26 shots, today we definitely didn’t hit that number. We’ve locked down on the back end and I’m happy with what they’ve done.” Advertisement

The loss drops the Eagles to 0-5 in Lake Conference play and 3-6-2 overall. Edina improves to 4-3 in the conference and 6-4 overall.

“I think we know we fought to the best of our ability,” Mattison said. “It didn’t come out our way but I think that will give us more grit to go into the next game.”

That next game is scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm when the Eagles host St. Michael-Albertville at Aerie Stadium.

“We tied up at their place,” Taylor said. “We’re looking forward to having them come to town and looking forward to seeing the growth we’ve made.”