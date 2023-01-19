A Weird Scenario Could Give Golf Two World No. 1s After American Express

A Bizarre scenario could lead to a first in professional golf: a shared world No. 1 ranking.

It begins with an Anonymous Twitter account heralded as golf’s Unofficial world rankings expert and could end with Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler sharing the top ranking should a wild sequence play out in the American Express.

For most fans, the inner workings of the Official World Golf Rankings are a complete conundrum. Not for Nosferatu though, the Twitter page (@VC606) that has been projecting shifts in professional golf’s world ranking system for years. Even Tour players are well aware of the account’s expertise.

The mastermind’s latest revelation came this week. According to Nosferatu, if Patrick Cantlay wins at PGA West and Scottie Scheffler finishes in Solo eighth place, the two Golfers could both sit at the top of the rankings.

Cantlay, who was the 2021 American Express runner-up after a final-round 61, is currently ranked No. 5 in the world. Scheffler, on the other hand, held the world No. 1 spot until October, when Rory McIlroy bumped him to No. 2.

When told about the scenario in a pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler couldn’t help but crack a smile.

“That would be pretty funny,” said Scheffler. “Yeah, it would be a little bit weird to have two No. 1s. Maybe have a putt-off or something to see who would be the real No. 1.”

The chance of both players Emerging as world No. 1 may be extremely slim, but there are also a few scenarios that would propel Scheffler and Cantlay to the top individually.

If Scheffler finishes Solo eighth or better, he’ll become world No. 1. He will also regain the top spot if he finishes Solo ninth, in a three-way tie for eighth, or in a two-way tie for eighth, and Cantlay does not win. If Cantlay wins, he’ll only become world No. 1 if Scheffler finishes Solo 8th or worse.

The American Express takes place in La Quinta, Calif., through Sunday.