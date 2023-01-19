A Weird Scenario Could Give Golf Two World No. 1s After American Express

A Bizarre scenario could lead to a first in professional golf: a shared world No. 1 ranking.

It begins with an Anonymous Twitter account heralded as golf’s Unofficial world rankings expert and could end with Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler sharing the top ranking should a wild sequence play out in the American Express.

For most fans, the inner workings of the Official World Golf Rankings are a complete conundrum. Not for Nosferatu though, the Twitter page (@VC606) that has been projecting shifts in professional golf’s world ranking system for years. Even Tour players are well aware of the account’s expertise.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button