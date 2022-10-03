A Warm Welcome, Meet the New Faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences

As Cornell’s campus bustles with energy with new faces of freshman and transfer students, the College of Arts and Sciences welcomed 15 new faces to join the Faculty this fall.

Prof. Richard T. Clark, government, recently completed his postdoctoral program at Princeton University before coming to Cornell. According to Clark, the University’s collegial environment played a key role in his decision to join. This semester, Clark is teaching a first-year writing seminar, GOVT 1101: Power and Politics.

“I decided to come here because it was a really collegial environment, obviously a great school and great students,” Clark said. “So from a research perspective, and a teaching perspective, I really couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

