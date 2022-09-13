A VERY early look at the Houston Rockets’ 2023 NBA Draft
The Athletic reported on Friday that an in-season NBA tournament is in the works and could be implemented as soon as the 2023-24 season. Notably, per the report, eight teams would advance to a single-elimination round in December after the tournament games which would run through November. All of the games would be part of the normal 82-game schedule, with one extra game for the two final teams. Apparently, prizes for the advancing teams are being discussed; a potential of $1 million per player in prize money was discussed back in September 2021.