A unified approach has put Women’s soccer at Drexel ahead of the ‘class’

When Annalena O’Reilly arrived at Drexel in 2019, she and her fellow freshmen on the Women’s soccer team were tasked with taking care of the equipment. As the first-year players on the team, that was something they took on by themselves.

Fast forward four years, and O’Reilly, now a senior, is on equipment duty yet again.

However, this time, she’s joined by the entire team.

“Now, we do it so that everybody helps out with equipment every day,” said O’Reilly, a junior forward with three goals on the season. “We rotate roles every day. So it’s definitely much more evenly spread out, and not one responsibility falls on one class so that they feel like a huge burden or responsibility just on themselves.”

This change began last season when head Coach Ray Goon implemented something some of his players refer to as “classism.” Ultimately, they say Goon’s meaning of classism is that every grade should be treated equally.

It’s a movement that has grown stronger in its second year and, in addition to more team bonding activities, has helped improve the team culture. In turn, the team is off to its best start in program history, entering Colonial Athletic Association play with an undefeated 5-0-3 record. Previously, the longest unbeaten start to the year for Drexel was three games.

With CAA play coming up, the Dragons were picked to finish eighth in a conference that now has 12 teams.

Offensively, the Dragons are averaging 1.88 goals per game after 1.12 last year, and defensively they’re giving up just .63 goals per game in 2022 opposed to 1.35 a season ago. They already have 10 assists this season, following just nine in 17 games last year. They open up conference play with a road game against Charleston and then travel to UNC Wilmington to take on the preseason Champion pick in the CAA.

While this group of Dragons hasn’t seen a strong start like this before, they are no strangers to promising non-conference play. Last season, Drexel began its campaign with a 4-1-1 record and finished the non-conference slate at 4-3-1. But, their struggles in 2021 came in CAA play, where the Dragons went 2-5-2 and finished eighth in the conference. They ended the year with a 6-8-3 overall record.

That fast start and slow finish last season isn’t something that has been lost in the shuffle. Senior Captain Lily Dunbar, who is one of many returning players, remembers CAA play and has learned from it.

“Just making sure that we understand even when bad times happen,” she said, “if we get an Unexpected result, just being able to bounce back from that quickly and not letting it affect the rest of the season or future games is something that has happened in past years that I think I’m more confident that won’t happen this year with the team that we have.”

With team culture seemingly moving in the same direction as its remarkable record, Goon mentioned that he thinks the team is playing more consistently this year, and they’re doing a better job of taking care of the ball. He also said that the team has come through when there have been opportunities to capitalize and is playing more team soccer.

Although the Dragons were above .500 after eight games last year, things have changed. Being undefeated, there’s certainly a target on their back.

But, they have each other to lean on, and so far, that’s worked out pretty well.

“Overall, this team is just much more connected and together,” O’Reilly said. “And we play for each other rather than just our own individual achievements, which is, I think, a huge thing that has helped us be successful this season. I think going into conference [play]we’re feeling good and have a lot of momentum.”