A two-team race for five-star Elliot Cadeau?

As his recruitment is ready to come to a close, is the UNC basketball program in a two-team race for 5-star guard Elliot Cadeau?

One of the UNC basketball program’s top recruiting targets is ready to make his college decision.

2024 Top-10 prospect Elliot Cadeau says a commitment is coming soon on his Instagram. Final 6 schools: UNC, Texas, Louisville, Texas Tech, Syracuse, and Kansas. I recently Interviewed Cadeau: https://t.co/Wylt9QHmVu pic.twitter.com/sQ4vfmZElz — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) December 26, 2022

On December 28 at 7 PM EST, five-star guard Elliot Cadeau will announce which program he will be attending. Even though his recruitment is down to six schools, it appears that at this point, it’s down to a two-team race.

Cadeau, the No. 10 ranked player in the 2024 On3 Consensus Rankings, grew up a fan of Texas Tech, one of the schools included in his list of finalists. However, Jamie Shaw of On3 is reporting that the UNC basketball program is very much still in the mix.

UNC offered Cadeau in late July. Sources indicate that since that point, the Tar Heels made the point guard a priority. The two things Cadeau consistently mentioned about North Carolina are, first off, the style of play and how it is conducive to point guards. Secondly, he consistently talks about his relationship with Hubert Davis. While this recruitment is not over, it can be considered a two-team race. Cadeau admittedly grew up a fan of Texas Tech, going as far as to call it his dream school. However, sources close to the situation indicate to watch for the Tar Heels as they have momentum heading down the home stretch of this recruitment.

If you want to take it a step further, it’s important to note that Shaw also put in a Prediction in favor of the Tar Heels with a confidence of 60, which is a rather high rate of confidence.

Now, the possibility of reclassifying remains an option, as Cadeau will see how things play out before making that decision. That seems to be something that will be determined a few months from now, but his final college decision is one that is very imminent.

The UNC basketball program has coveted Elliot Cadeau for quite some time. They hope that Cadeau decides to take his talents to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.