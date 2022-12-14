A Tuscan-Style Mansion Overlooking a Wenham Golf Course

Copper Beech Hill Estate boasts 24+ Acres with everything from a limestone Cabana to seven walnut horse stalls.

59 Walnut Rd., Wenham

Price: $4,399,000

Size: 10,200 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Are you getting married soon? Are you also looking for a new home? Maybe try putting this Wenham house on your registry. This abode was built in 1898 by Frederick C. Ayer and gifted to his son Frederick Ayers II and his wife Hilda Proctor Rice for their wedding. It’s an ambitious gift, but not a surprising one considering the family’s real estate portfolio: Frederick Ayer’s city house was designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of Charles Tiffany, founder of Tiffany & Co.

Today, much of this Essex County home remains in the same stunning shape as it was in the day it was gifted. Through expansive renovations and interior design, the Italian Renaissance feel has been preserved through the hand-painted murals on the walls, hand-carved wood accents, and marble fireplaces. Its elegance and European roots are evident immediately upon entry into the formal foyer which is colorfully carpeted and surrounded by wainscoted walls. A two-story master stairwell lit by a baccarat-crystal chandelier serves as the centerpiece of this space.

The rest of the first-floor leaves Ample opportunities to host guests. Visitors can enjoy themselves in the large living room, the Billiards room, or the sunroom which is designed to mirror the Cabana by the pool and terrace outside. A Crestron Automation system which controls eight audio zones so you can set the mood with music no matter where you are inside and outside the house. The master suite upstairs has glossy hardwood floors up to the carpeted dressing rooms, while the bathrooms come with heated marble floors. Other amenities like the Jacuzzi tub, steam room and private balconies will make you feel like you are at a five-star resort, but in the comfort of your own home.

