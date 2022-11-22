A True Third Has Yet to Emerge for 2023 NBA Draft Class – NBA Draft Digest

While obviously unofficial, the first two spots in the 2023 NBA Draft have been all but secured.

Normally, spots crystallize as the season wanes on. Cade Cunningham with a game-sealing three here. Anthony Edwards with a 30-point scoring streak there. But it’s rare to have spots locked this early in the cycle.

But French Phenom Victor Wembanyama and Dynamo Scoot Henderson left no doubt when they faced off back in October, combining for 65 points in the most star-studded draft showcase of all time.

Now a handful of games through the Collegiate season, a true No. 3 has yet to show and separate themselves from the pack. And while it isn’t likely that anyone can join the exclusive club currently occupied by Wembanyama and Henderson, there’s still a middle tier in between that has the potential for vast talent.

