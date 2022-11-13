NEWS | FEATURES | PREVIEWS | EVENTS

Originally published: 11/13/2022

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) — The Middletown Arts Center presents a very special MAC Music Café, Celebration of Songs: A Tribute to Singer-Songwriter Bob Kasper, on Sunday, November 20th from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Kasper, who passed away last October from pancreatic cancer, Touched the lives of many in the music community, leaving them with fond memories and a catalog of heartfelt songs. Friends and fellow members of the Singer-Songwriter Scene will gather to celebrate these songs including Bill Anania, Rudy Baker, Christian Beach, Gorgo Beach, Tim Borkovski, Paul During, Linda Eckman, Shelly Hesson, Al Milewski, Barbara Paskin, Frank Patrouch, Bob Savoy and George Wirth.

Admission is FREE with a $5 donation at the door. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6:00pm and on weekends. For more information, visit middletownarts.org or call 732.706.4100.

Bob Kasper grew up in Harrison, NJ, where he first started writing songs with his cousin, Tim Borkowski, in their basement. After a very long layoff from music, being a family man, and working for a living, Bob got inspiration from indie artists performing solo acts in small venues in NYC. In the past few years, Bob Kasper had become a regular on the local singer-songwriter scene, playing various venues in and around the state with his acoustic guitar. Bob said, “It’s something that’s been missing from my life and I needed to fill that void. I felt it was time to break out the acoustic guitar and start working on new material along with brushing up on the oldies.” Bob has played in several Bands over the years, including Kikapoo Joy Juice in the 1990’s, where he met Drummer Rob Savoy, and his last band, The B Zero B Project, with cousin Tim Borkowski.

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, NJ that offers performances, exhibitions, classes and camps centered on the arts. It is conveniently located across from the Middletown train station and its newly expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church’s Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501(c)(3), the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council, which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities.

