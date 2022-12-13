A Tiger Woods Mini Golf Is Coming To This Texas City & Here’s How It’s Different From TopGolf

With locations in over 30 US states, TopGolf is one of the best-known golfing venues around the country. However, a new golfing facility is coming to the Houston-Katy area in Texas, expanding the options for golf lovers in the Lone Star State.

According to the official website, “PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically-advanced golf environment with food and beverage.”

The new PopStroke location in Texas has two 18-hole putting courses that were designed by American pro golfer Tiger Woods and his team. So, contrary to TopGolf, this place has mini-courses you’ll have to walk into instead of a Giant outfield.

The entertainment spot is also a foodie paradise for those who are looking to grab a snack at their open-air restaurant either before or after a fun game. If you always leave some room for dessert, PopStroke has an ice cream parlor with 24 different flavors and specialty milkshakes.

Golf lovers will better enjoy their game once they download the PopStroke app, which acts as an interactive tool that gives users access to their scorecards and their group score tracking.

In case you’re not into golf, the installation also has an outdoor game area with games like cornhole, ping pong, foosball, and even a Playground for the little ones.

PopStroke will open its doors to Texas on Friday, December 16. Staff members don’t take reservations, and the place operates on a first-come, first-served basis.