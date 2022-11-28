A three-year art project turns Sharp Island and Yim Tin Tsai into art islands

A three-year arts project organized by the Tourism Commission, the Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival sees the integration of art with four Isles in Sai Kung Hoi including Yim Tin Tsai, Sharp Island, Kau Sai Chau, and High Island.

Kicking off its first year on Yim Tin Tsai and Sharp Island from now to January 15, 2023, the festival welcomes the public to explore and see a total of nine artworks created by local artists – six in Yim Tin Tsai and three in Sharp Island – installed at various scenic spots on the islands to reflect on local stories and its natural environment. On Yim Tin Tsai, cross-disciplinary artist Margaret Chu’s ‘Homeward Voyage’ installation expresses Blessings for the safe return of the island’s villagers; meanwhile, Sharp Island welcomes the addition of Weaving artists Breakthrough Art Studio’s ‘Moonrise in Daylight’ installation, an interpretation of our relationship with time, and Stickyline’s ‘Ocean Says’ sculpture, which collects and Amplifies the sound of the waves to let visitors reflect on the role of humans in nature.

The public is welcome to explore both islands freely or join a free guided tour available from Tuesdays to Sundays. Visitors can also take part in a series of free programs, including music and dance performances, kayaking, photography workshops, mindfulness experiences, family treasure hunts, and many more. Registration is now open for programs and tours taking place between December 1 and 14. The registration schedule will update on November 30 and December 14 for the public to register for later dates.