A team “heart-to-heart” as slumping Terps trying to avoid the Panic button

Looking to return to winning ways, Maryland football is seeking answers from within regarding its recent struggles.

“As I said, Saturday is not trying to hit the Panic button for us as a program,” head Coach Mike Locksley said. “I had a good team meeting with our players where I opened up the floor for them. And here’s where I saw growth in our team and this is to me when we say ‘We don’t lose, we learn.’ When I opened up the floor of our team yesterday to ask ‘Where are we?’ Simple question. ‘Where are we?’ The ones I’m sure you guys want to ask. What I got and what I saw was that the culture, this team is heading in a direction that we want it to head into because I saw a lot of kids stand up and take accountability for their play.”

The Terps sported a 6-2 record heading into their bye week, but had a poor showing on the road against Wisconsin and followed that up with an even more deflating loss against Penn State on the road this past weekend.

“You know, this is the time when you lose games like we’ve lost the last couple of weeks, that’s where the finger-pointing starts blaming starts happening,” Locksley said. “And I see none of that in this program. And I can tell you being here, this is year four, we’ve had that happen where the fingers get pointed as to play calling, this guy playing and while I’m not playing, well that’s not what has happened the last two weeks and I’ve seen the leadership of his team. When I continue to talk about us taking the next step, sometimes you think it’s tangible wins and losses. We took the next step with the way our players responded because they’re not happy about how they played. And then they took accountability the same way I do as the leader of this program.”

Safety Dante Trader Jr. said the players Revealed they are in a “soul-searching spot” in the season, but that the conversations earlier this week helped relieve tensions.

“I felt it was a good heart-to-heart with the team that we needed,” Trader said. “It brought out a bunch of opinions and just cleared the air because I felt like a lot of us were frustrated from coming out to back-to-back losses where we didn’t play well. He was, I would say, called being a father. He could have laid us out, he could have done you know what we expected him to but he came out he was like, ‘You know what I’ve been talking a lot of the past weeks. I want to hear from you guys.’ So he gave it up to freshmen, sophomores, seniors, everybody could speak up on it.”

Maryland’s next chance to get back in the win column comes Saturday when the Terps host No. 2 Ohio State at 3:30 pm from SECU Stadium with the game broadcast on ABC.