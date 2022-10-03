“A Tale Of Two Halves” | Utah Falls In Preseason Opener

The Will Hardy era is off and running.

Despite a very solid showing in the first half, Utah’s inexperience with one another played a factor against the Cohesive Raptors as the Jazz fell 114-82 on Sunday evening in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I think there was some good to take away,” Hardy said postgame. “Obviously, there’s some stuff that we have to get a lot better at. To me, it was a tale of two halves.”

With 14 new players on the roster — 10 of whom saw action — Lauri Markkanen stood out the most.

After an incredible showing at EuroBasket this past summer, Markkanen continued to show how much his game has progressed after dropping a game-high 20 points in 24 minutes. They added five rebounds and two steals, shooting 7-of-12 from the floor.

Another bright spot for the Jazz was the play of guard Collin Sexton, one of the key components of the Donovan Mitchell trade a month ago.

In his debut, he put up 11 points off the bench — including a 3-for-4 performance from beyond the arc. One of the most talented scorers in the league, Sunday’s time on the court was Sexton’s first action since last November when he suffered a knee injury and missed the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

While growing pains are expected under Hardy — especially considering how many new players the Jazz are trying to incorporate — it was clear that Utah will do precisely what Hardy wants them to do.

“I want a team that competes. … I want a team that cares about winning,” Hardy said earlier this week. “I understand that there are individual aspects to playing at this level, but I want people that are solely focused on winning basketball games for the Utah Jazz. … We will be tough, we will play with passion, we will be a team.”

Despite the final score, the Jazz battled all game long — particularly in the first 24 minutes when they went into the half trailing 50-49. Their physical style of play was evident as they forced 10 first-half turnovers, 23 in total.

“We didn’t make many shots but executed well, guarded well in the half court,” Hardy said. “Second half, we got a little bit disorganized and our communication wasn’t very good.”

Rookie Walker Kessler added 11 points, while Jordan Clarkson chipped in 7 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.

The Jazz continue their preseason road trip to Portland to face Damian Lillard and the Blazers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 pm MST.