A Systematic Review of Maintaining and Promoting Skin Integrity in End-of-Life Care

For a study, researchers sought to comprehensively assess the data supporting guidelines for promoting and preserving skin integrity in end-of-life care.

A combination of key phrases, including end-of-life care, skin care, skin hygiene, and skin washing, were carefully searched in MEDLINE (PubMed interface), CINAHL (Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature), EMBASE, and The The Cochrane Library. Articles were included if they provided suggestions for skin care, such as using skin care products and treatments like washing techniques, and covered adult patients who were anticipated to pass away within the next 12 months. There were no limitations on the study’s layout, location, or language. Articles published prior to 2000 were not included.

There were created 2 data extraction forms. In the first, there was data on the author, publication year, evidence type, research topic, sample, sample size, setting, study limits, degree of evidence, and study quality. The second was suggestions for preserving and enhancing skin integrity in patients who were nearing the end of their lives. Results were narratively synthesized due to methodological heterogeneity; no meta-analysis was carried out.

The information in the guidelines would help nurses support and maintain skin integrity in patients nearing the end of their lives. There was a need for more studies on end-of-life skin care, with a focus on patient-centered, holistic approaches that enhance patients’ quality of life and well-being. The majority of recent research recommendations were based only on level V evidence and literature studies. Skincare must strike a balance between patient dignity and quality of life while promoting and maintaining skin integrity, wound prevention, and management.

