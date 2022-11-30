A surprising Portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers

Maryland football just saw its first big transfer Portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore CJ Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal.

“I would like to thank the University of Maryland for giving me an opportunity to play at a prestigious school. I am beyond grateful for the coaching staff developing me into a better player and man over the past two years,” he wrote on Twitter. “Also a big thanks to the training and medical staff for helping me be as healthy and prepared to compete at such a high level. With my family and friends support I will be Entering my name in the transfer portal.”

Dippre, a 6-5, 260-pounder from Lakeland, Pa. posted 30 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns this season while splitting time with Corey Dyches at the position. He showed off impressive agility for his size several times during the second half of the season, including a 25-yard gain against Ohio State, when he hurdled a defender. In Maryland’s final four games, they had catches of at least 20 yards in three of them. With his departure, along with the transfer of reserve tight end Weston Wolffa crowded tight ends room is suddenly thinner.

It’s unknown if his decision is related to the departure of tight ends Coach Mike Miller, who left this week to become Charlotte’s Offensive coordinator.

Dyches has been a reliable playmaker and a dangerous third-down weapon, though, ranking third on the team with 448 receiving yards along with three touchdowns. Maryland’s staff is also said to be high on backup tight ends Leron’s Husbands and Preston Howard. And they continue to pursue the five-star DC standout Nyckoles Harborwho could play the position in college.

With Dippre’s exit, Maryland has seen eight players enter the Portal since the regular season ended last Saturday with a 37-0 win over Rutgers: Dippre, Wolff, Offensive lineman Jak’hi Green, linebackers Kameron BlountAhmad McCullough and TJ Butler, defensive lineman Zion Shockley and defensive back Jayon Venerable. Among them, only Dippre and McCullough were in the two-deep this season. Their Announcements come shortly after head Coach Mike Locksley held individual meetings with his players to discuss the season and their futures earlier this week.