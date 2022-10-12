A stunning Lakeside Georgia Escape Highlights this list of golf properties available now (October 2022)

Know what’s better than playing golf in the summer? Getting in a quick nine or 18 when the leaves are changing colors and the temperatures are slightly dropping.

Fall is here and it’s time for folks in the northern part of the country to get in their final rounds of the year. Unless you’re planning on migrating south for the winter. If that’s the case, you’ve come to the right place.

Here at Golfweek, we bring you monthly rollouts of Incredible golf properties available now from around the country, and sometimes the world, thanks to our partners at Golf Life Navigators. Just in this list, there are homes for sale in North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.

No matter where you want to live, no matter where you want to play golf, you just might find something here.

If you want to check out previous versions of our real estate lists, click here.

Founders Club; Southport, North Carolina ($850,000)

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 2.605

Special features: Situated on the 10th green of the Founders Club, covered front porch, spacious walk-in closet and fantastic backyard for entertaining.

Click here for more information.

Arrowhead Country Club; Myrtle Beach, SC ($329,900)

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Two

Square footage: 1,800

Special features: Located directly on the golf course with views of the pond, fairway and pond, new HVAC system, stainless steel appliances and in a convenient spot to shopping and international airport.

Click here for more information.

Vail Golf Course; Vail, Colorado ($7.1M)

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 2,241

Special features: Located in the lobby tower with convenient access to rooftop pool and hot tub, gourmet kitchen, three fireplaces and five minutes from Vail Golf Course.

Click here for more information.

Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee; Eatonton, Georgia ($4.295M)

Beds: Five

Bathroom: Three and a half

Square footage: 4,900

Special features: Situated on 1.5 acres, 210 feet of shoreline, short walk to the Jack Nicklaus-designed course, heated Saltwater pool, chef’s kitchen and beautiful covered porch.

Click here for more information.

Cullasaja Club; Highlands, North Carolina ($2.35M)

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Four and a half

Special features: Deck on second and third story, built-in outdoor fireplace, breakfast bar, wet bar, garden and located directly on the golf course.

Click here for more information.

Highlands Country Club; Highlands, North Carolina ($2.99M)

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Eight and a half

Square footage: 5,001

Special features: Stunning backyard with koi pond, fire pit, hot tub, glass-walled elevator, movie theater and close proximity to shopping and fine dining.

Click here for more information.

Pelican Marsh Golf Course; Naples, Florida ($4.2M)

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 4,208

Special features: Large corner lot, lake views, outdoor kitchen, screened-in backyard area with pool and hot tub, and elegant master bathroom.

Click here for more information.

Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina ($2.89M)

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Five

Square footage: 4.075

Special features: British West Indies design, spacious from porch, gorgeous outdoor space, spare room for theater and spa in master bathroom.

Click here for more information.

