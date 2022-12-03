A step by step guide
This article discusses the most crucial steps in defining and planning for a financial goal. Only after the goal is defined should one consider products for investments. Unfortunately most investors have a product-first, plan-later approach.
Some assume they don’t have a financial goal and only want to create wealth. They need to find a way to handle expenses if they can no longer work for a living or simply don’t want to. Financial independence and retirement planning is the default goal for everyone unless they are Richie Rich.
A goal provides direction and a sense of purpose. Only when we know the destination can we plan how to get there. Harvey Mackay said, “A dream is just a dream. A goal is a dream with a plan and a deadline.”
So what is the goal here? Let us assume it is to buy an electric car. We will not get into the petrol vs diesel vs electric vs hybrid here. We will assume the bottom line here is, “if I buy a car, it will be electric”. There will be pros and cons associated with this choice, but this is not the place to debate them.
“I want to buy an electric car (without a loan)” is just a dream, as Mackay says. It is just an arbitrary thought which serves no purpose.
‘If I had enough cash, what kind of electric car would I buy?’ This is the first step. What kind of electric car is suitable for my needs? Which manufacturers sell this car in India? Among the models available, which are suitable for me?
This is not an easy process and would require hours of research and perhaps consultation. There are many such discussions in the personal finance Facebook group Asan Ideas for Wealth, where the admin Ashal Jauhari himself, is a car enthusiast, and there are other members like Ragesh who can provide sound assistance. This, for instance, is an article by Ragesh: Used Car vs New Car: Which is a better buy?
We shall assume the model we want is a Volvo XC40 recharge. This is an arbitrary choice for the purpose of this article.
“I want a Volvo XC40 Recharge” is still a dream, but it is a specific dream.
Next, I need to ask, What is the “cash” necessary to buy the XC60 today? Let says this is about 70-75 Lakhs. This is probably an overestimate, but it is better to err on the side of caution.
“How much do I have now?” For this kind of goal, if 75 Lakh is the target price today, I better have at least 50-60% available with me right now. There are far-off goals like retirement and a child’s education, where ‘no cash available now’ shouldn’t be much of a problem. So this is quite contextual.
“I want an XC40 costing about 75 Lakh today, but have only 40 Lakh to spare” is still a dream but with information about why it is impossible to realize it today. Also, “spare” means all my essential goals, like retirement and my child’s education, are in place, and I can truly spare this money.
“I want an XC40 in 5 years” is a dream with a deadline, and we now have a financial goal. However, it neither has a target nor a plan attached.
“What would be the estimated cost of the XC40 in 5 years?” To calculate this, we need an estimate of inflation. Let us say it is about 10%.
So 75L x (1+10%)x (1+10%)x (1+10%)x (1+10%)x (1+10%) = 121 Lakhs
“121 Lakh is necessary to buy an XC40 in 5 years” is a financial goal with a clear target but no plan attached.
The next questions to ask are, in addition to the 40L, how much should I invest each month, and where should I invest all this money?
At this point, asset allocation and return expectations from each asset class (equity, fixed income) are necessary. This can be automated with the freefincal Robo Advisory tool.
Even with a 90% fixed-income allocation (6% post-tax return), the investment amount necessary is about Rs. 91,000 a month. Since this is a “want” and not a “need”, one can aim for a higher return by investing in equity or equity-oriented hybrid fund and perhaps invest a lower amount.
If we aim for a 9% return, each month’s investment is Rs. 76,000. We will assume that the existing Rs. 40 lakhs will also be invested with a similar return expectation. This is only one of many ways to plan.
“121 Lakh is necessary to buy an XC40 in 5 years. To achieve this, Rs. 40 Lakhs lump sum and Rs. 76,000 a month will be invested with an expected 9% post-tax return.”
Now we have a financial goal with a clear target and a plan in place. We start investing, review progress once a year, make necessary course corrections, and hope for the best.
Do share this article with your friends using the buttons below.
🔥Enjoy Massive year-end discounts on our courses and robo-advisory tool! 🔥
Use our Robo-advisory Excel Tool for a start-to-finish financial plan! ⇐ More than 1000 investors and advisors use this!
- Follow us on Google News.
- Do you have a comment about the above article? Reach out to us on Twitter: @freefincal or @pattufreefincal
- Join our YouTube Community and explore more than 1000 videos!
- Have a question? Subscribe to our newsletter with this form.
- Hit ‘reply’ to any email from us! We do not offer personalized investment advice. We can write a detailed article without mentioning your name if you have a generic question.
Explore the site! Search among our 2000+ articles for information and insight!
About The Author
By Dr. M. Pattabiraman(PhD) is the founder, managing editor and primary author of freefincal. He is an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He has over nine years of experience Publishing news analysis, research and financial product development. Connect with him via Twitter or LinkedIn or YouTube. Pattabiraman has co-authored three print books: (1) You can be rich too with goal-based investing (CNBC TV18) for DIY investors. (2) Gamechanger for young earners. (3) Chinchu Gets a Superpower! for kids. He has also written seven others free e-books on various money management topics. He is a patron and co-founder of “Fee-only India,“an organization for promoting unbiased, commission-free investment advice.
Our flagship course! Learn to manage your portfolio like a pro to achieve your goals regardless of market conditions! ⇐ More than 3000 investors and advisors are part of our exclusive community! Get clarity on how to plan for your goals and achieve the necessary Corpus no matter what the market condition is!! Watch the first lecture for free! One-time payment! No recurring fees! Life-long access to videos! Reduce fear, uncertainty and doubt while investing! Learn how to plan for your goals before and after retirement with confidence.
Our new course! Increase your income by getting people to pay for your skills! ⇐ More than 700 salaried employees, entrepreneurs and financial advisors are part of our exclusive community! Learn how to get people to pay for your skills! Whether you are a professional or small business owner who wants more clients via online visibility or a salaried person wanting a side income or passive income, we will show you how to achieve this by showcasing your skills and building a community that trusts you and pays you ! (watch 1st lecture for free). One-time payment! No recurring fees! Life-long access to videos!
Our new book for kids: “Chinchu gets a superpower!” is now available!
Most Investor problems can be traced to a lack of informed decision-making. We have all made bad decisions and money mistakes when we started earning and spent years undoing these mistakes. Why should our children go through the same pain? What is this book about? As parents, what would it be if we had to nurture one ability in our children that is key not only to money management and investing but to any aspect of life? My answer: Sound Decision Making. So in this book, we meet Chinchu, who is about to turn 10. What he wants for his birthday and how his parents plan for it and teach him several key ideas of decision making and money management is the narrative. What Readers say!
Must-read book even for adults! This is something that every parent should teach their kids right from their young age. The importance of money management and decision making based on their wants and needs. Very nicely written in simple terms. – Arun.
Buy the book: Chinchu gets a superpower for your child!
How to profit from content writing: Our new ebook for those interested in getting side income via content writing. It is available at a 50% discount for Rs. 500 only!
Want to check if the market is overvalued or undervalued? Use our market valuation tool (it will work with any index!), or you buy the new one Tactical Buy/Sell timing tool!
We publish monthly mutual fund screeners and momentum, low volatility stock screeners.
About freefincal & its content policy Freefincal is a News Media Organization dedicated to providing original analysis, reports, reviews and Insights on mutual funds, stocks, investing, retirement and personal finance developments. We do so without conflict of interest and bias. Follow us on Google News. Freefincal serves more than three million Readers a year (5 million page views) with articles based only on factual information and detailed analysis by its authors. All statements made will be verified from credible and knowledgeable sources before publication. Freefincal does not publish any paid articles, promotions, PR, satire or opinions without data. All opinions presented will only be inferences backed by verifiable, reproducible evidence/data. Contact information: letters {at} freefincal {dot} com (sponsored posts or paid collaborations will not be entertained)
Connect with us on social media
Our publications
You Can Be Rich Too with Goal-Based Investing
Published by CNBC TV18, this book is meant to help you ask the right questions and seek the correct answers, and since it comes with nine online calculators, you can also create custom solutions for your lifestyle! Get it now.
Gamechanger: Forget Startups, Join Corporate & Still Live the Rich Life You Want This book is meant for young earners to get their basics right from day one! It will also help you travel to exotic places at a low cost! Get it or gift it to a young person earner.
Your Ultimate Guide to Travel
This is an in-depth dive analysis into vacation planning, finding cheap flights, budget accommodation, what to do when traveling, and how traveling slowly is better financially and psychologically with links to the web pages and hand-holding at every step. Get the pdf for Rs 199 (instant download)