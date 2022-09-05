A-State Women’s golf climbs to second at USA Intercollegiate

MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) – Posting the second lowest round in program history with a 4-under par 284, the Arkansas State Women’s golf team climbed three spots and is second among 13 teams heading into the final round of the USA Intercollegiate at Magnolia Grove.

Totaling 569 (-7) over the first 36 holes, A-State lowers the program record 36-hole total by seven strokes. Last season, the Red Wolves had a 36-hole total of 576 (E) after two rounds of the FAU Paradise Invitational for the previous best. Turning in a 4-under par 284 Sunday and a 3-under par 285 Saturday, A-State has back-to-back rounds under par for the first time in program history.

Host South Alabama leads the Red Wolves by eight strokes with a total of 15-under par 561. ULM (-6) and Memphis (-6) are tied for third with Western Kentucky fifth at 3-under par 573. A-State, South Alabama and ULM each turned in the best round of the day Sunday at 4-under par 284.

Olivia Schmidt and Morgan Beaulieu both carded 3-under par totals of 69 Sunday. For Schmidt, she turns in her program record 33rd par or better round, 20th since the start of last season. With the 3-under par performance Sunday, Beaulieu climbed 10 spots individually and is tied for 10th at 2-under par 141 for the tournament, three strokes behind the individual leaders. Schmidt moved up 26 spots and is tied for 15th at 1-under par 143. Charlotte Menager (+1) and Olivia Coit are tied for 23rd at 1-over par 145 while Elise Schultz is tied for 39th at 4-over par 148. Playing as an individual, Kayla Burke is tied for 13th at 2-under par 142.

A-State looks to finish off its first ever tournament under-par with the final round Monday. The Red Wolves are looking to break the 54-hole program record of 867 (+3) last season at the USA Intercollegiate. For the latest on A-State Women’s golf, follow the Squad on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

USA Intercollegiate

36-Hole Results

2 Arkansas State 285-284=569 (-7)

T10 Morgan Beaulieu 72-69=141 (-3)

T13 Kayla Burke 70-72=142 (-2)

T15 Olivia Schmidt 74-69=143 (-1)

T23 Charlotte Menager 73-72=145 (+1)

T23 Olivia Coit 71-74=145 (+1)

T39 Elise Schultz 69-79=148 (+4)

