A-State Women’s basketball battles, but falls at No. 21 Arkansas

In the final game of a three-game road swing and facing a top-25 foe, the Arkansas State Women’s basketball team hung tough but ultimately dropped a 77-63 decision at No. 21/22 Arkansas Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena.

A-State (4-5) limited the Razorbacks (12-0) to their lowest 3-point field-goal percentage of the season (21.4 percent) and just 33.3 percent overall in the second half. Izzy Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting, giving her 10 or more points in all nine games this season.

The Red Wolves shot 38.6 percent (22-57) from the field and 37.5 percent (9-24) from 3-point range, while going 10-for-12 (83.3%) from the free-throw line. Lauryn Pendleton added 12 points on a trio of 3-point baskets. Mailyn Wilkerson also knocked down three treys for nine points to go along with a team-high three assists.

Arkansas out-rebounded the Scarlet and Black 42-34 behind nine boards from Saylor Poffenbarger. Melodie Kapinga led A-State with eight boards, while Pendleton grabbed six.

Five Razorbacks scored in double figures, led by Samara Spencer’s 19 points. Erynn Barnum scored 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting, while Jersey Wolfenbarger added 15. Maryam Dauda recorded 11 points and eight boards and Chrissy Carr scored 10.

Arkansas surged out to an early 8-2 lead, but A-State found success on the Offensive end to trim the deficit to 14-13 Midway through the first on a Leilani Augmon jumper. The Red Wolves shot 60 percent from the floor in the quarter, including a pair of Wilkerson treys to trail 24-23 after one.

After back-to-back layups pushed the hosts’ lead out to five, a Kapinga layup followed by a Pendleton 3-pointer tied up the contest at 28-all. The Razorbacks closed the half on a 9-2 run to lead by 10, but Higginbottom battled for a field goal with 22 seconds remaining to make it a 43-35 contest at half.

Arkansas opened the second half with eight unanswered to open up a 16-point lead before Anna Griffin drilled a trey to end the run. The Red Wolves chipped away at the deficit down the stretch, cutting it to nine when Higginbottom knocked in a contested layup to put the score at 60-51 Razorbacks after three.

Back-to-back treys by Pendleton and Wilkerson pulled A-State within six with seven minutes to play, but Arkansas responded to push its lead back out to 11 on a three by Spencer. A-State cut the margin to 10 on four Higginbottom free throws, but the Razorbacks closed out the affair with four at the line.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns home for its Lone December home outing, hosting Grambling State at 7 pm Thursday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the radio broadcast can be heard live via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

SOCIAL MEDIA

