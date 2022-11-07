A-State men’s basketball tips off new season Monday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State men’s basketball will tip off a new season at First National Bank Arena Monday night at 7:00 PM against Division II in-state foe Harding.

The Red Wolves, fresh off of an 18-11, 8-7 finish last season, will have nine new faces on this year’s team with just one returning starter: Junior point guard Caleb Fields. Fields was named Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team. Markise Davis, Malcolm Farrington, Avery Felts and Antwon Jackson are a few of the other A-State Returners who saw over 10 minutes per game last season.

One of the big storylines boils down to one question: How do the Red Wolves replace Norchad Omier, the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Lou Henson award finalist who transferred to Miami over the offseason? Omier accounted for 25 percent of the team’s scoring and 34 percent of the team’s rebounding. They led the way averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game.

The new faces include 6-8 Egyptian Omar El-Sheikh, true freshman Terrance Ford and 7-2 Florida State transfer Alaaeddine Boutayeb. Head Coach Mike Balado says all will have big roles on this year’s team, adding this year’s Squad will run deep. Balado wants this team to be fast-paced and up-tempo, going as many as 11 deep off the bench.

A-State was picked to finish 12th in the Sun Belt Preseason Poll. Ken Pomeroy’s advanced analytics have the Red Wolves 13th with a projected record of 15-16 (7-11 Sun Belt). The Red Wolves hope to make it further than last year, ending their season in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals.

More Game Notes (courtesy: Arkansas State Athletics)

The Red Wolves are 45-49 all-time in season openers and open a season at home for the second consecutive season and fourth time since 2009-10. » A-State is 51-10 in home openers dating back to the 1961-62 season, 28-6 when the home opener is also the season opener.

The Red Wolves return seven letterwinners, one starter, from last season. A-State is forced to replace 68 percent of the scoring, 65 percent of the rebounds, 55 percent of assists, 65 percent of steals, 76 percent of blocks and 59 percent of the minutes played from last season.

Caleb Fields, the lone returning starter from last season, was named Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team. Playing in his 84 career games in his three seasons, Fields has already amassed 74 starts. Fields has scored 819 points, an average of 9.8 per game, needing 181 points to become the 30th player in program history with 1,000 points scored. Among the program leaders, Fields ranks tied for eighth with 323 career assists, four shy of Micah Marsh for seventh and 61 away from Odie Williams, Brian Reaves and Jay Hansen for fourth.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his sixth season at A-State carrying a record of 69-80 (.463).

A-State and Harding meet in the season opener for the Red Wolves for the second consecutive season.

Monday’s contest will be the 12th all-time meeting between the two sides with A-State owning a 9-2 edge in the series that dates back to 1935.

This contest will be the fourth since 2003 in regular season action.

Prior to the 2003 contest, the two teams played six games from 1935-1939.

