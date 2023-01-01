A-State men’s basketball falls to ULM in Sun Belt home opener, ending four-game winning streak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Despite shooting 51 percent from the floor and having four players score in double figures, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team had its four-game winning streak snapped Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena with an 84-72 setback against ULM in Sun Belt Conference action.

ULM (6-9, 2-0) countered with a .544 field goal percentage, including a 12-of-21 performance from beyond the arc, and also had four players reach double digits in the scoring column to hand A-State ( 9-6, 1-1) just its second loss in 10 outings on its home floor.

Forward Omar El-Sheikh led A-State with 18 points and a season-tying 15 rebounds to collect his fifth double-double of the season. Junior guard Caleb Fields dished out a season-best eight assists and scored 11 while becoming the 30th player in school history to post at least 1,000 points in a career.

Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. and sophomore forward Julian Lual added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for A-State. ULM held a slight 30-27 edge on the boards, but made seven more three pointers than the Red Wolves. The Warhawks’ 12 made three-point field goals were just three shy of the arena record by an opponent.

ULM led for the majority of the contest, holding the advantage for over 36 minutes and a 47-36 lead at halftime. The Red Wolves held their last lead at 18-16 nearly Midway through the first half, but the Warhawks went on a 21-6 run at that point to go ahead 37-24 at the 5:27 mark.

A-State cut its deficit back down to just two points, 38-36, late in the half, but ULM scored the last nine points heading into the break. The Warhawks never gave up the lead in the second half, holding at least a two-possession advantage over the game’s final 20 minutes. The Red Wolves pulled back within six on three different occasions, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Warhawks were led by Jamari Blackmon with a season-high 25 points. The senior guard made 9-of-12 field goals, including six from three-point range.

Arkansas State returns to action next week with a pair of road games at South Alabama and Troy. The Red Wolves will resume Sun Belt play with a 7:00 pm game against the Jaguars on Thursday, Jan. 5. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including Flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

