“A special moment I will always remember,” Larisey scores the first goal for Canada

Celtic Star Clarissa Larisey scored her first international goal for Canada yesterday, showing the speed and determination that have become her trademark wearing the Hoops, that and an abundance of footballing talent.

“A special moment I will always remember,” Larisey said afterwards. “Thankful to be part of this team. Happy Canadian thanksgiving,” continued the Celtic Star before wishing her mom a happy birthday.

LARISEY REACTION: A goal for Clarissa is her Mom’s birthday 🎂 “Scoring a goal for her meant the world to me. To be able to score, and for her to be watching all the way from Canada. It’s a nice feeling!”#WeCAN @CANWNT pic.twitter.com/ms8jEg4eE1 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) October 10, 2022

Former Celtic teammate Jodie Bartle was quick to congratulate Larisey, saying “PAAAAACCCEEEEEE!!! Well done, Clarissa Larisey”, while current teammate and new Zealand international Olivia Chance posted “Yasss Clarissa.”

Many other comments take the view that this is the first of many for Canada, who have a fine team, they are the current Olympic Champions and as well as defeating Morocco 4-0 also won 2-0 against Argentina last week (Larisey set up one of the goals) while in the previous international break, where Larisey made her debut, they traveled to Australia and beat the highly rated Matildas in both Brisbane and Sydney.

Larisey had come off the bench in the friendly match in southern Spain and netted her first international goal on ninety minutes.

It certainly looks like Clarissa Larisey is going to be heading back to Australia next year for the Women’s World Cup.

Speaking to Canadian media outlet The Star (no relation,lol) , Larisey talked about how much she is loving it at Celtic, describing her experience with Celtic as “amazing.”

“There’s a lot of history behind it,” she said of Celtic. “I never understood really how much football means to them until I got there. It’s unreal the amount of passion and love that they have for the game and they have for the people who play for them.

“The people are very, very nice,” Larisey said. “That helps.”

What a top Celtic Star she is! Here’s her first goal for her country…

A special moment I will always remember. Thankful to be part of this team. Happy Canadian thanksgiving❤️🇨🇦 PS happy birthday mom🫶 https://t.co/uUh5o3i3We — Clarissa (@LariseyClarissa) October 10, 2022

⚡️ CLARISSA LARISEY! ⚡️ Congratulations on your first international goal, At @LariseyClar! So, so well-deserved🥺🥳 https://t.co/5XSygHcMST — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) October 10, 2022