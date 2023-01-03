A Soccer Superstar Attended Monday Night’s Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets won their 12th game in a row with a beatdown of the San Antonio Spurs.

Jacque Vaughn’s team is officially the hottest in the Association, and they continue to threaten to take first place in the Eastern Conference.

Of course, with two superstars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the floor night in and night out, it’s hard not to be one of the teams to beat in the league.

Notably, Irving and Durant weren’t the only two superstars in attendance during the Nets’ win over the Spurs, as Paris Saint-Germain duo Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappé also made their way to Barclays Center to enjoy the game.

The French forward was even spotted reacting to one of Durant’s amazing fadeaway shots, and his reaction immediately went viral.

Then, after the game, Durant reached out and treated both with some jerseys and pictures.

The PSG duo is fresh off a heartbreaking 3-1 loss vs. second-seeded Lens, but they won’t play again until Friday when they face Chateauroux for the Coupe de France in a match that starters will most likely be out.

Also, following a deep run in the FIFA World Cup, it’s only natural to see both young stars taking some time off to chill and get some much-needed rest ahead of the second half of the season.

As for the Nets, they’ll look to keep their foot on the gas and that impressive streak going on Wednesday when they visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center.