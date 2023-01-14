A shopping list for the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline

​​We’re a little over the halfway point of the season, and there’s no use denying it any longer: the Chicago Bulls are in desperate need of a shakeup if they hope to make any sort of playoff run. With the trade deadline looming, the Bulls’ front office is firmly on the clock and must address some key needs unless they want to join the ranks of non-contenders for yet another season. Here’s a look at some issues the Bulls must address and some potential solutions to those issues.

Another playmaker in crunch time

Last season, the Bulls were one of the best teams when it came to closing out neck-to-neck games. That has not been the case this season, as they are only 3-9 in clutch situations—games where the score is within five points in the final five minutes. This lack of production down the stretch can be attributed to a lack of playmaking and someone to create some offense on the fly when things get tight. Sure, the Bulls have DeRozan—one of the very best in these moments—but at this point, opponents know who the ball is going to and can look to crowd him. The Bulls need another playmaker to help take some of the heat off DeRozan in the closing minutes.

Interior defense

Nikola Vucevic is an All-Star big man you can rely on for a double-double in every game. What you can’t rely on him for is any kind of rim protection—he’s averaging only 0.9 blocks per game this season. This lack of presence in the paint has been detrimental to the Bulls’ defense, as opponents recognize their deficiency in the post and look to Exploit it. The Bulls need a big man who can provide some defensive stability in the paint and contest shots against driving and post players.

Bench scoring

The Bulls’ bench has been one of their biggest weaknesses all season, with Coby White—their leading scorer off the bench—averaging just 7.9 points per game in 20 minutes of action. This lack of production can severely limit the Bulls’ offense and is a glaring need that must be addressed if they hope to make any sort of playoff push. The Bulls need to find another bench scorer who can come in and provide some instant offense with their second unit.

With all this in mind, the Bulls have a lot of work ahead of them as the trade deadline approaches. The Bulls have assets, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to make a meaningful move that can turn their season around. It’s now up to the front office to find the right pieces and put them together for a successful second half. Time is ticking, and if nothing changes soon, the Bulls may be out of luck come playoff time.