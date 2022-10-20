‘A servant’s heart:’ Anthony Barringer to lead Montreat basketball

Montreat College has a new head men’s basketball head coach.

Charlotte native Anthony Barringer comes to Montreat after stints at Warren Wilson, Mars Hill and, most recently, Asheville Christian Academy.

Barringer moved to the Asheville area in 2010 to attend Warren Wilson, where he played for two years as a point guard on a national championship team.

After graduating, he was an Assistant Coach there for the 2014-15 season before moving up to head Coach from 2015-19. While coaching at Warren Wilson, the team set school records for points in a game and individual player scoring in a game.

In 2019, Barringer took an Assistant job at Mars Hill, where the team won the most games it had in a decade.

In 2020, he said he stepped away from Collegiate coaching to be with his family as he and his wife had just had a second child.

From 2020-22, Barringer was an Assistant Coach at Asheville Christian Academy. During his first season there, the team won a state championship.

Barringer said he was not looking for a coaching job when a friend texted him about an opening at Montreat College. In fact, he had accepted the fact that he may never be a head coach again.

“When this job came open, I wasn’t looking,” Barringer said. “I actually had been in prayer a couple days before saying to the Lord that I was content with the fact that I’d never Coach basketball again in a head Coach capacity.”

The next week, Barringer said he was on campus doing interviews and said he felt like Montreat College was the place he needed to be.

Barringer said he credits God with getting him the position.

“There’s no amount of hard work that could have gotten me here,” Barringer said. “I couldn’t have coached in enough games or won enough games or been recognized enough to get this job.”

Director of Athletics Garrett Jones said the timing for looking for a Coach was “unique” because he transitioned from being Montreat College’s basketball Coach to the director of athletics only a month before school started.

Jones said there were many good candidates, but Barringer’s passion stood out most to him.

“It really stood out how passionate he was about leading this program and then also how he just serves others,” Jones said. “He’s got a servant’s heart and he wants to serve others.”

Barringer said his new team responds to his type of leadership in a positive way. He said he leads by example and wants to show his team the work he puts in on a daily basis.

“I think it really just boils down to I’m a worker and I’m a winner,” Barringer said. “I think what I bring to the table is the ability to take winning to another level, and not just winning on the basketball court. At Montreat, our prime objective is to show these kids Jesus every day. The Lord has put me on this earth to impact the youth. Not just winning basketball games, but winning souls.”

Montreat College’s men’s basketball season starts Oct. 28 with a home game against Mid-Atlantic Christian University.

Barringer said he is looking forward to the season and hopes to go as far as possible in the conference.

“My journey has been so all over the place, but it’s been so beautiful to see the way the Lord has pieced this thing together,” Barringer said. “I’m excited for the whole thing.”