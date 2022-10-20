‘A servant’s heart:’ Anthony Barringer to lead Montreat basketball

Montreat College has a new head men’s basketball head coach.

Charlotte native Anthony Barringer comes to Montreat after stints at Warren Wilson, Mars Hill and, most recently, Asheville Christian Academy.

Barringer moved to the Asheville area in 2010 to attend Warren Wilson, where he played for two years as a point guard on a national championship team.

After graduating, he was an Assistant Coach there for the 2014-15 season before moving up to head Coach from 2015-19. While coaching at Warren Wilson, the team set school records for points in a game and individual player scoring in a game.

In 2019, Barringer took an Assistant job at Mars Hill, where the team won the most games it had in a decade.

In 2020, he said he stepped away from Collegiate coaching to be with his family as he and his wife had just had a second child.

