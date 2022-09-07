A September Roundup of Arts Events in the South End

by Amanda Ong

September is here, and with it comes a fantastic range of Seattle arts events. In addition to shows, exhibits, and performances, there are also open houses, literary talent, parties, theater, and music events both indoors and out.

The Emerald brought together some of these amazing events so that this September can be a memorable one for you. Check them out!

Tyna Ontko. Photographic study, La Wayaka Current, 2022. (Photo courtesy of 4 Culture.)

Sept. 1–29

Gallery 4Culture, 101 Prefontaine Place

Free

This month, the 4Culture Gallery welcomes a new exhibit featuring Tyna Ontko, an artist who uses natural and industrial materials along with yellow cedar carvings in The Shape of Evidence. The resulting compositions are intended to resemble useful objects.

Sept. 9–10

Central Area Senior Center, 500 30th Ave. S

Free (opening Gala $25)

The ninth-annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk is a Seattle Central District Celebration of the city’s rich history of jazz. From deep Black musical traditions, icons like Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles, and Quincy Jones began their iconic careers here.

The Celebration kicks off with a Black & White Gala on Sept. 9, featuring two live bands, dancing, as well as hors d’oeuvres, and continues on Sept. 10 with the 12-band, seven-stage Jackson Street Jazz Walk. Performances include: Eugenie Jones, Alex Dugdale Fade Quartet, Jovino Santos Neto, E. Pruitt & Maureese Itson Band, Peter Adams Quartet, Jennifer Mellish, Jeremy Shaskus Quartet/featuring Nathan Breedlove, Kim Maguire, Jean Chaumont Group, Trifecta, Tim Kennedy Trio , Good Company, and Rik Wright’s Fundamental Focus.

Tickets to the opening Gala can be purchased through CASC & Jackson Street Jazz Walk’s Eventbrite page. The following day is free, but guests are encouraged to donate to the Northwest Harvest Food Bank. Donations may be made online through Shunpike. Black and white attire suggested.