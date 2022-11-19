‘A sense of community’: Solvang Senior Center sets membership goal to have every senior join in 2023 | Local News
The Solvang Senior Center is setting a goal to expand its membership to include every local senior citizen in an effort to fortify the community and combat social isolation often experienced by the senior population.
“Some Seniors in our community see very few people except when they come to the Center,” said Center Executive Director Ellen Albertoni. “Whether dining in or picking up lunch, borrowing a book or attending one of our many Weekly classes, our members rely on us all year long and especially during the holidays.”
While the holiday season is known to be a time for connecting with loved ones, Alberton said that sadly, not all senior citizens experience the same joy, and that it can be a lonely time when family is unable to visit.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, Editions of the Santa Maria Times.
