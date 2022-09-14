A Senior with a Diploma: Gator Soccer’s Cameron Hall

Cameron Hall

looks to make the most out of her senior season at Florida. The Georgia native has big goals both on and off the field.

Hall earned her bachelor’s degree in event management with a minor in nonprofit organizations this summer. The only Gator on the 2022 roster whose uniform features an SEC Graduate patch, Hall begins work toward a Master’s degree in management this fall. Hall feels that her time at Florida feels has flown by.

“I feel like I just got on campus. But also I’m excited to pursue my education further. And being able to do that while I’m still playing, is so awesome,” she says.

Hall’s academic journey has been full of achievements, thanks to many members of Florida’s Athletic department. The three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member says academic advisors Dr. Jason Storch and Caleb Sorgius are large contributors to her undergraduate success. Additionally, Hawkins staff members Emma Lanton and Shandy Dawkins were some of many individuals who made a positive impact on her experience.

“All of them have invested in me and been able to see me through to the next level,” says Hall, “They’ve helped me immensely in furthering my education and my future. My UF experience has helped prepare me for the workplace. “

With their help, Hall was accepted into Florida’s Graduate program, and even got experience in her field as an intern at a wedding venue.

Cameron Hall gained event management experience this summer with her internship at Santa Fe River Ranch in Alachua, Fla.

Santa Fe River Ranch and Valley View – Alachua, Fla.

2022 Gator soccer Seniors – Alivia Gonzalez, Tessa Barton, Francesca Faraci, Syd Kennedy, Kouri Peace and Cameron Hall. Photo by Maddie Washburn

With her education and career plans clearly in focus, Hall hopes to finish out her collegiate soccer career on a strong note. She wants to enjoy the time she has left with her teammates who have become her close friends over the years.

“A lot of us have been together since freshman year. There is a bond as we’ve grown up together, literally. We’re really close and we’ve been through a lot together. So being able to get through and finally be at the year that you always imagined, it’s gonna be really fun,” says Hall.

As the oldest member of the team, Hall intends to lead by example as a role model for her teammates.

“I think for a lot of us last year, we didn’t feel heard or seen. It is important everyone feel heard and seen, especially the new players that just came in, and to be accepted,” Hall says as her plan of action.

Ultimately, Hall believes that listening will improve the team culture and create positive results on the field. She says that the team should enjoy competing and going to practice while having support from the coaching staff.

“I think that that was lacking. And it’s kind of been overlooked. But I think that’s truly what makes us different,” says Hall, “And when we find that and that finally connects, then I think we’ll be pretty good. “

Overall, Hall’s journey as a Gator soccer player has allowed her to live out her childhood dream. In the fifth grade, she toured Florida’s campus after playing a club game nearby.

“We walked on campus, and I looked at her and I said, ‘Mom, I think I’m gonna come to school here one day’ and I committed freshman year of high school. It really has been my dream and being here is everything I thought it would be.”

Cameron Hall is the only player on the 2022 Gator roster wearing the SEC Graduate patch on her uniform this season.

Hall graduated early from high school to enroll at UF for the spring 2019 semester. Her time here has been more Meaningful than she could’ve imagined. Although both life through the Pandemic and soccer have been rough at times, Hall appreciates the people who have helped her through it all.

“It’s been a lot, but I really wouldn’t have rather done it with anyone but the people that are here and my teammates,” Hall said. “Because I don’t think anywhere else anyone would find as much encouragement from our supporting staff and just people who really care about us. So it’s been great.”