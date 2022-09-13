A secret for ‘quarterback whisperer’ Bryan Harsin and Auburn football

If Auburn football Coach Bryan Harsin knows of any quarterbacking secrets, now is the time to whisper them into TJ Finley’s ear.

Start with this one: Throw the ball to someone wearing the same color jersey as you.

These are challenging times for some of the SEC’s so-called “quarterback whisperers.”

At some point or another, that moniker has been applied to Harsin, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz, with varying degrees of hyperbole.

But this group contains no Master of Whisperers.

I’ll let you in on this secret: Good quarterback play starts with having a good quarterback. And Harsin, Fisher and Drinkwitz possess three of the SEC’s worst starting quarterbacks.

Say this for Finley, though. They made a few important completions and runs in the second half last week to allow Auburn to sneak past San Jose State, 24-16.

In one fourth-quarter sequence, Finley zinged a 24-yard dart to the sideline off play-action, then followed with a 4-yard scoring rumble on a read-option keeper.

Finley is as resilient as he is inconsistent. He Shook off his Dismal first quarter to help Auburn (2-0) avoid an upset, but Auburn will require a steadier hand to upset Penn State (2-0) on Saturday (2:30 pm CT, CBS) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a game important to Harsin’s tenure.

A win would unlock the path to an undefeated September and offer Harsin a sliver of solid ground. A loss could send the second-year Coach into a pit of quicksand surrounded by jeering boosters.

Bryan Harsin probably is starting the right QB in TJ Finley, but …

The reason why Finley starts over backup Robby Ashford became apparent on one pass against San Jose State. Ashford stared down his receiver for a few seconds before throwing a pass where only a defender could catch it.

Ashford remains an important run-first gadget to diversify an otherwise mundane offense, but giving him the reins throughout four quarters would expose his weaknesses and diminish his effectiveness.

On teams like Auburn, though, the popularity of the backup quarterback is rivaled only by that of the third-string quarterback, and some within the Auburn faithful would like to see Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada get a shot. Such thinking ignores Calzada’s pedestrian performance the last time he started at Jordan-Hare, in the Aggies’ 20-3 loss to AU last November.

The problem isn’t Harsin starting the wrong quarterback. The issue is, 21 months into Harsin’s tenure, Finley is his best option.

At least Harsin inherited a star running back, Tank Bigsby, from predecessor Gus Malzahn. But a running back’s best companion is a quarterback who troubles defenses. Expect any defense facing Auburn to focus on containing Bigsby and making Finley do the damage.

In games such as this against Penn State, the quarterback must meet the moment, and the since-departed Bo Nix couldn’t deliver in Auburn’s 28-20 loss to the Nittany Lions last season.

Oh, to be a quarterback guru…

On a Saturday when Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State and Missouri got trounced by Kansas State, Auburn’s offense at least didn’t look like the SEC’s most anemic.

The Aggies’ media guide affixes the quarterback Whisperer label to Fisher, and the Orlando Sentinel once published a profile pondering how Fisher, then at Florida State, became a quarterback guru. Simple. They signed Jameis Winston.

The Aggies possess no Winston, but unlike Auburn, A&M likely has a superior option on its bench. The Aggies sputtered under Haynes King in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, and Fisher should hand the reins to transfer Max Johnson. At least he’s familiar working behind a porous offensive line. Johnson spent two seasons under heavy Enemy fire at LSU, so he’d feel at home behind an A&M Offensive line in need of repair.

Missouri probably would welcome Finley, Johnson or just about any other human with two attached arms. Drinkwitz coached for one year under Harsin at Boise State, where Brett Rypien played quarterback. While he was no Mark Rypien, Nephew Brett would be an improvement on Missouri’s embattled starter Brady Cook, who threw two of Missouri’s four interceptions in a 40-12 loss to Kansas State.

Better than any quarterback Whisperer is the Coach who signs the most Talented quarterbacks or installs an Offensive scheme that hides deficiencies, heightens strengths and baffles defenses.

Auburn’s scheme won’t be studied by an X’s and O’s lab for its genius, and Finley is no Cam Newton.

No amount of Whispering will alter those facts, but Auburn would settle for a little more consistency from its quarterback.

