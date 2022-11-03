A Second Look: Volleyball heats up, Litch tennis wraps up – West Central Tribune
There are five teams left competing from the West Central Tribune area in volleyball: Paynesville, Minnewaska, BOLD, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and MACCRAY.
All play Thursday with the hope of advancing to section championships Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Litchfield girls tennis team wrapped up yet another highly successful season by taking third at the Class A state tournament last week in Minneapolis.
Here are a few of the highlights from sports photographers Joe Brown and Michael Lyne.
And, here’s the schedule for Thursday’s big round of section volleyball:
* In Section 3AA-North, Minnewaska (13-14) plays Paynesville (20-5) at 7 pm in New London. The Winner Advances to the Section 3AA Championship at 7:30 pm Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The opponent will be either Pipestone (24-5) or Windom (19-10).
* In Section 2A-North, BOLD (22-3-1) plays Mayer Lutheran (24-5) at 6 pm at Mankato East High School. The Winner Advances to the 2A final against either Cleveland (21-9) or Cedar Mountain (21-9) at 6 pm Saturday at St. Peter High School.
* In Section 3A-North, MACCRAY (21-10) plays Minneota (29-3) at 7:30 pm at SMSU in Marshall. The Winner Advances to the final against either Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (28-3) or Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (23-7) at 5 pm Saturday at SMCSU.
* And in Section 6A-South, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (23-6) faces Brandon-Evansville (17-10) at 7:30 pm at Fergus Falls High School. The 6A final is 7 pm Saturday at Fergus Falls. The opponent will be either Henning (24-5) or Breckenridge (23-5).