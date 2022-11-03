A Second Look: Volleyball heats up, Litch tennis wraps up – West Central Tribune

There are five teams left competing from the West Central Tribune area in volleyball: Paynesville, Minnewaska, BOLD, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and MACCRAY.

All play Thursday with the hope of advancing to section championships Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Litchfield girls tennis team wrapped up yet another highly successful season by taking third at the Class A state tournament last week in Minneapolis.

Here are a few of the highlights from sports photographers Joe Brown and Michael Lyne.

BOLD junior Kenzie Visser prepares to spike the ball over the net during a Section 2A-North Playoffs match against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at BOLD High School in Olivia. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

And, here’s the schedule for Thursday’s big round of section volleyball:

* In Section 3AA-North, Minnewaska (13-14) plays Paynesville (20-5) at 7 pm in New London. The Winner Advances to the Section 3AA Championship at 7:30 pm Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The opponent will be either Pipestone (24-5) or Windom (19-10).

Wildcats sophomore libero Grace Truscinski celebrates an NLS point earned during a Section 3AA-North Playoffs match against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

* In Section 2A-North, BOLD (22-3-1) plays Mayer Lutheran (24-5) at 6 pm at Mankato East High School. The Winner Advances to the 2A final against either Cleveland (21-9) or Cedar Mountain (21-9) at 6 pm Saturday at St. Peter High School.

* In Section 3A-North, MACCRAY (21-10) plays Minneota (29-3) at 7:30 pm at SMSU in Marshall. The Winner Advances to the final against either Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (28-3) or Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (23-7) at 5 pm Saturday at SMCSU.

BBE senior Ava Mueller high-fives her teammates after scoring a point during a Section 6A-South match against KMS on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Brooten. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

* And in Section 6A-South, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (23-6) faces Brandon-Evansville (17-10) at 7:30 pm at Fergus Falls High School. The 6A final is 7 pm Saturday at Fergus Falls. The opponent will be either Henning (24-5) or Breckenridge (23-5).