A Scoping Review of Pediatric to Adult Transition Literature and Rheumatology Research Prioritization Survey

The following is a summary of “Pediatric to Adult Transition Literature: Scoping Review and Rheumatology Research Prioritization Survey Results” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Bitencourt, et al.

More and more studies are examining the process of moving patients from pediatric to adult treatment. Finding the best avenues to pursue for further study is crucial. The purpose of this study was to provide stakeholders with direction on the importance and feasibility of research topics meant to fill in identified gaps in the transition literature by conducting a scoping analysis of the existing literature and identifying research gaps. Rheumatic illnesses and other prevalent chronic diseases in children were categorized and summarized from the transition literature.

A survey targeting Pediatric rheumatologists, young people with rheumatic disorders, and their primary caretakers was created in response to the results. There is a wealth of information available on the requirements of patients, healthcare teams, and carers throughout the Transitional care phase. There are several different transition readiness scales, but no long-term post-transfer research has verified their predictive value. Success in making a change or implementing an intervention can be determined by a number of different metrics. The best way to improve transition-related outcomes is through a Multimodal strategy. Few studies have looked at how broader health policy affects transition. Finding and following up with people who have psychosocial vulnerabilities or other risk factors for poor outcomes were among the highest ranking research questions in terms of importance and feasibility.

Self-efficacy and health literacy enhancement interventions also scored highly. Young adults and caregivers (n=23) ranked research into enhanced work, school, or social function as more important than it was to healthcare teams (n=107). Future research concerns are emphasized, such as the development of methods to identify and assist young adults who are at risk of experiencing negative outcomes during the transition period.

Source: jrheum.org/content/49/11/1201