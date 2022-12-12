A saved field goal and KaVontae Turpin’s Mea Culpa

What was it like on the Cowboys’ sideline in the fourth quarter when the home team trailed the underdog Texans? Don’t panic. No finger pointing. It was more of a “let’s take care of business” approach and, at the risk of sounding like trite coach-speak, “finish.”

Sorry, it would be more dramatic to report sideline tantrums or dramatic speeches just before the rally. But rarely in the NFL do you see that on the sideline. Most of the time, the better team knows that when it stops shooting itself in the foot with turnovers or missed opportunities, it often only takes a play or two to turn the game around. It’s more of an attitude of “Make a play,” and “do your job.” Yep, sounds like Coach speak and Trite sayings, but that’s the reality (and why words like ‘Resilience’ are on t-shirts in the players’ lockers).

After the Cowboys defense came up with the big defensive stops at the goal line with 3:20 to play and trailing by 3 points, the feeling was one of complete confidence. That feeling proved prophetic as the offense, which had been frustrated throughout the game by the Texans defense, marched 98 yards for the game-winning score.

Even after Zeke’s 2-yard TD run put the Cowboys on top 27-20, it wasn’t total Euphoria because there was still work to be done by the defense for the final :41 of regulation. Once Israel Mukuamu intercepted (or should we say co-intercepted the ball with Trevon Diggs) Davis Mills’ Hail Mary, I would say the feeling was equal parts celebrate and exhale. Yes, the game was too close for comfort, but a win is a win, even against a 17-point underdog. If this game were a classic movie, it would be The Great Escape.

Some notes from the sideline following the Cowboys win over the Texans:

Old dog learning new tricks: WR James Washington made his Cowboys’ debut after missing the first 12 games with a broken foot. He was targeted only once and finished without a catch. But he did something he’d never done in his five-year career. They blocked on special teams. He did return four kickoffs in college, but never had been used as he was Sunday.

When a young player who is a core special teams player like CB Kelvin Joseph takes over as a starter on defense, there’s a Domino effect. He’s not going to be Gunner anymore, so backup CB Nahshon Wright takes over at gunner. With Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert a gameday inactive (coach’s decision), who will take on some of his special teams work?

Enter Washington, who found himself as a Blocker on kickoff Returns as well as blocking (including spying the personal protector) on punt returns. He finished with 11 snaps on offense and seven on special teams. His first snap on offense came early: the third play of the game, replacing Michael Gallup after Gallup ran 50+ yards on the incomplete pass deep down the middle of the field on the previous play.

KaVontae’s Mea Culpa: On the subject of punt returns, KaVontae Turpin’s muffed punt in the first quarter led to the Texans’ first score of the day. But Turpin didn’t hang his head. Just before the first Texans’ third down play in the red zone, Turpin walked down the sideline to find Coach McCarthy and tap him on the shoulder. Turpin then pointed at his own chest as in “this one’s on me.” McCarthy responded with a head nod and a fist bump.

An Overlooked play: Brett Maher’s 53-yard FG early in the fourth quarter was important for keeping the Cowboys well within striking distance as they trailed the Texans by six points through the third quarter. But be sure to give credit to holder Bryan Anger for his key role in Maher’s kick. Matt Overton’s long snap was low and Anger had to catch/hold as the football was scraping the ground just before it got to him. Anger was able to catch, spot, and turn the ball in time for Maher to make the long, accurate kick.

M*A*S*H Unit: The 30 yards between the left side of the Cowboys’ bench and the walkway up the end zone tunnel was busier than a runway during a fashion show. When injured players are taken up the tunnel rather than the right side of the bench towards the blue medical tent, it’s a bad day.

There were so many injury reports from the sideline on Sunday, the broadcast was more like a re-run of M*A*S*H. And most of the injuries required trips up the tunnel. Among the Cowboys walking the plank (in order, beginning pregame): S Jayron Kearse, DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trevon Diggs, RT Terence Steele, TE Jake Ferguson, and (postgame) DE Dorance Armstrong.

When the first injury report of the day comes 40 minutes before kickoff during pregame warmups, that’s a bad omen. But Kearse landed awkwardly on his left knee during the defensive back’s position group warmups just in front of the Cowboys’ bench. Kearse caught a pass and readied for teammate Daron Bland to practice wrapping up. It’s a drill with very light contact. Kearse went down to the ground and the medical staff tended to him before helping him to the locker room where he was listed as “questionable.” About 10 minutes later he emerged from the tunnel and did some light work behind the end zone as teammates continued their pregame warmups.

Luckily it wasn’t a serious knee injury and he was able to start the game and finished the contest playing 63 of 66 defensive snaps (95%), the most of any Cowboys defender.

The timing of Kearse’s near-injury was important because each team has to turn in their list of gameday inactives 90 minutes before kickoff. Rookie safety Markquese Bell was already listed as inactive, so he could not play. If Kearse’s injury were more serious and he couldn’t play, the only backup safety available was Israel Mukuamu who already helps in various defensive sub-packages.

Also, Kearse was one of only three Defenders listed to wear the ‘Green Dot’ radio helmet on Sunday. That list is also turned into the league. Once the list is turned in, you can’t change it and give the green dot to another guy. If you’re wondering, the other two Green Dots were S Malik Hooker & linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Hankins’ shoulder injury occurred on the 4th-and-3 play at the Cowboys’ 42-yard line when Hankins stuck his right arm toward running back Dameon Pierce and wrangled him down short of the sticks. Hankins did not return to action so there was a ripple effect among the DT rotation. Backup DT Carlos Watkins got a lot of action and finished with 23 snaps; Quinton Bohanna, who missed the previous game with a knee injury, played 15 snaps. And Neville Gallimore played 31 snaps. DT Osa Odighizuwa who started the game alongside Hankins, played 43 snaps.

Diggs missed only six snaps; he ran up the tunnel early in the second quarter to have his left thumb examined.

Next up the tunnel, RT Terence Steele, who Tore his ACL and MCL after his left leg got rolled up in the final minute of the first half. Josh Ball, and later Jason Peters for the final game-winning drive, stepped in for Steele who is one of the stalwarts of this team even though you don’t hear much about him because of his quiet demeanor.

TE Jake Ferguson was unsteady on his feet as he needed help walking down the sideline. When the guy wearing the red ball cap – the UNC (doctor serving as the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant) follows you up the tunnel, you’re on your way for a Cognitive evaluation as they check for a concussion.

Three of the four listed players were ruled “OUT” for the second half: Hankins, Steele, and Ferguson.

Armstrong hurt his ankle on the final play of the game; update to come on Monday afternoon but he wore a walking boot out of the postgame locker room.

Other players getting checked in the bench area by team Doctors during the game included LG Connor McGovern (left knee) and S Malik Hooker (right wrist/hand…wore a wrap covering right hand/thumb for most of the second half).