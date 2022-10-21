A rousing Mystery and daddy/daughter bonding • AIPT

It’s another eventful day Central Park as the characters manage different situations. Paige is finding it difficult to focus on her different writing duties: book and newspaper. Then, Owen volunteers at the kids’ school to help with kickball day. Meanwhile, Bitsy becomes a little sensitive about her age and Helen and Abby must deal with the fallout.

As a writer, Paige’s plot is very relatable with how easily distracted she can be regardless of deadlines. Her attempts to avoid procrastinating turns into a compelling Mystery from shady Neighbors down to the seedy motel. It’s a good mix of comedic bumbling and suspense, however the ending seems more like a cop out than being clever. Particularly with how abrupt it comes. These types of narratives can be tricky to execute and the series doesn’t quite nail the landing.



Listen to the latest Episode of the AIPT Television podcast!

Photo: Apple TV+

Central Park also delivers quality daddy/daughter time between Owen and Molly. The former is usually making the time to understand his children’s interests and now he can share his. The Tillerman-Hunter family aren’t the type to be athletic, so it’s nice that Molly can have her moment even if it’s in a game of kickball. I’ll say I do enjoy the Cole and Enrique dynamic and I’m glad we’re seeing more of it this season. Enrique is a complementary sidekick since he doesn’t share Cole’s refinement and maturity. Plus, the build up to the “Bloodbath!” gag is so well played despite the hyperbole.

Another grouping that’s growing on me is the Brandenham Hotel crew. I’ve mentioned previously how the introduction of Abby has freshened up the show’s antagonists. She provides a moral compass, but still finds a way to appease her boss without selling out her morals. It’s fitting that Bitsy is mistaken for Abby’s grandmother as the newest regular character becomes more ingrained into the hotel’s day to day and the different stages of the tantrum are hilarious. And Abby proves she has some tricks up her sleeve and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Despite a slight stumble in the main storyline ending, the three solid plots “A Killer Deadline” delivers compensate for the misstep.

Central Park S 3 E 9 review: ‘A Killer Deadline’ Despite a slight stumble in the main storyline ending, the three solid plots “A Killer Deadline” delivers compensate for the misstep. Paige does take part in a compelling mystery. The daddy/daughter bonding is sweet between Owen and Molly. Some great group dynamics between Cole and Enrique as well as between Bitsy, Helen, and Abby. The ending seems more like a cop out than being clever. Particularly with how abrupt it comes.

Join the AIPT Patreon Want to take our relationship to the next level? Become a patron today to gain access to exclusive perks, such as: ❌ Remove all ads on the website

💬 Join our Discord community, where we chat about the latest news and Releases from everything we cover on AIPT

📗 Access to our monthly book club

📦 Get a physical trade paperback shipped to you every month

💥 And more! Sign up today