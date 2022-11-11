A reimagining of Chekhov’s classic ‘The Cherry Orchard’ bears fruit

Each week, GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen joins Morning Edition to share his highlights of what’s new in Boston’s arts and culture; this week’s Picks include everything from theater to photography to a new museum dedicated to Boston’s music history.

“The Orchard”



Now playing at the Emerson Paramount Center through November 13 and online

Visionary director Igor Golyak is the force behind this production based on Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard,” starring Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht. The story is an “abstract” take on the original, which follows the Russian aristocracy as they cope with losing their family estate and home.

In addition to its stage production here in Boston, there is also an online streaming option for “The Orchard” that aims to be as immersive as the in-person performances. Present centerstage throughout “The Orchard” is a large robotic arm; as Bowen describes, the arm “becomes a semblance of the stage and the character of the family in the home here. But it’s also for people who are watching the show virtually. It’s carrying the story forward with them.”

Pavel Antonov / Harlequin Players Theatre

“Arnie Jarmak: Photographing Chelsea in Transition, 1977-89”



On view at the McMullen Museum of Art through December 4

Arnie Jarmak worked for The Chelsea Record from 1977 to 1989 as a photographer who “had moved into Chelsea but quickly became a fiber of the community.” Working during a time of incredible change, Jarmak witnessed the opening of the Tobin Bridge and the consequent splintering of the Chelsea community, as well as a period of frequent fires across the city. Jarmak utilized both landscape and portrait photography to extensively document both the large-scale changes in Chelsea of ​​the 1970s and 1980s and the people who were impacted by them.

Jarmak’s connection to the Chelsea community is evident in his work. As Bowen points out, the Photographs are by someone who “spends time in a community, you’re not just dropping in, you’re not just parachuting in and trying to take quick snapshots to move on. … He was somebody who wanted to make this image of the community to capture it.”

“Getting the ‘Record’ in the Square” is part of Arnie Jarmak’s work documenting Chelsea’s growth as shown at the McMullen Museum of Art Arnie Jarmak / McMullen Museum of Art

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame



On view at the Boch Center

While Boston isn’t home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it is now home to the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) at the Boch Center. Boch Center CEO Joe Spaulding spearheaded the development of the museum, starting just before the pandemic. Now, the museum is housed on the third floor gallery of the Wang Center.

Titled “Boston: A Music Town,” the exhibit was curated by experts who have also worked on the Springsteen Archives and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. FARHOF features “an assemblage of materials that really tell Boston’s story in music history from Pete Seeger’s banjo and hat to Keith Lockhart’s running shoes to Grammy Nomination certificates from our great jazz stars like Terri Lyne Carrington.”