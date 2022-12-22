A record number of PGA Tour pros made $1 million last season and that number will only rise with big purse increases | Golf News and Tour Information

That million-dollar plateau is meaningful when comparing it to what the players made in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. A record 126 Golfers earned at least $1 million—the last of them being 41-year-old five-time PGA Tour Winner Nick Watney, who made $1,012,572. The difference between Watney and Norris is that the American had to make 23(!) more starts to get to seven figures. Watney made it hard on himself to achieve his number by missing 20 cuts; he only got to $1 million because of his T-2 in the Sanderson Farms Championship. But that speaks to a bigger consequence on the PGA Tour: You only have to have one or two really strong finishes in a season to make $1 million.