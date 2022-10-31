a Rebuilding year for Terps’ ‘D’?

Maryland football’s defense has taken a step forward in 2022. The Terps don’t have a shutdown unit, but they do have their stingiest one in a while, especially during crunch time. They’ve limited opponents in the second half all season, especially in third quarters, during which they’ve allowed a total of 10 points in eight games.

Thanks to a lot of timely takeaways, Maryland ranks 37th nationally in turnover margin after ranking 113th last year and 123rd two years ago.

“Those turnovers have been just, you know, we’re a team on offense that thrives off of the momentum of the game. And as a coach, you don’t like it because you just want to have the consistency. But for whatever reason, when our defense gets us the ball, minus maybe the Purdue game, good things tend to happen,” Coach Mike Locksley said earlier this week. “And the defense has done a really good job in the second half of getting things adjusted and coming up with timely plays.”

But first-year defensive coordinator Brian Williams’ unit relies heavily on a lot of players who won’t be playing college football next season, with more seniors starring on defense than offense, and there will be plenty of holes to fill. Here’s a look at how Maryland’s defensive lineup could look in 2023.