A PSG in the Premier League

A new Giant could be Entering the Premier League. Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), owners of PSG, are looking for ways to expand their business and one of them is to make it to the Premier League. The commercial success in Paris could be enjoyed in the Premier League, undoubtedly the most renowned league for companies and investors in sport. In recent times, several Millionaire owners have entered the business, giving England’s top flight an economic dimension unattainable for the rest of the European leagues.

PSG and Spurs Chiefs meet

Qatar, after the World Cup, wants to take that step forward. AS understands that the heads of QSI are studying operations in the United Kingdom with which they could find a place in the best league in the world. The World Cup and PSG have dominated Qatar’s Sporting attention over the last decade, but with the World Cup now over, it is time to look for new opportunities. That is why Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of PSG and QSI, met last week with Daniel Levy, his Tottenham counterpart. The meeting was about much more, but also about the future plans that Qatar has on the table.

Tottenham could be a good entry point for Qatar into the Premier League. Levy joined the club in 2001 as part of ENIC, the family business that supports the club, and has had full control since 2007. Although it is not his intention to Strip himself of ownership, there have been reports in recent times that he would be willing to listen to offers. In addition to Spurs, two other major English clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United, are for sale, albeit at a higher price than the North London side.

QSI was founded in 2005 and bases its business model on sports investment. It is owned by the Qatari Ministry of Finance and the Qatari Olympic Committee. Its latest move was in October with the purchase of a 21.67% stake in Portuguese club Braga for €80 million. Finding a Premier League club is the next big target. The PSG model exported to the most powerful league on the planet would be a stratospheric combination.