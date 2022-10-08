A preview of Terrain 13, Spokane’s one-night arts extravaganza! | Arts & Culture | Spokane | The Pacific Northwest Inlander

click to enlarge

Chey Scott photo A scene from the first floor during Terrain 13’s preview night, Oct. 6, 2022. In the background (right) is a large piece by Karen Mobley, “Big Water Drawing.”

After a two-year hiatusTerrain is finally here!

The one-night celebration of local arts — music, literature, visual arts, performance arts, installations and much more — returns tonight in the heart of downtown Spokane, from 5 pm to midnight. It’s free, and open to all ages.

For insight and reflection on the planning of this year’s event, make sure to read our feature recently published in our Fall Arts issue, including an interview with Terrain’s leaders, Ginger Ewing and Jackie Caro.

Don’t be Confused by this year’s venue name, “Jensen-Byrd 2.0.” While the last several iterations of Terrain (pre-COVID) also took place in a building called the Jensen-Byrd, that Warehouse is located on the western edge of the University District.

This year’s event is on Riverside Avenue between Washington and Bernard streets, at 314 W. Riverside, which is directly across from Dania Furniture and Glen Dow Academy. That block is also currently closed to vehicle traffic due to construction. (Tip: besides nearby surface pay lots or free-after-7 pm street parking, the Davenport Grand Hotel garage is just a block north of the venue. Or ride transit. Or your bike.)

Chey Scott photo Elana Westphal’s mixed-media assemblage, “Thoughts and Prayers.”

I checked out Thursday’s ticketed preview night, which offers a less-crowded opportunity to see the art and a chance to meet artists for attendees who purchase tickets for $25. While many seasoned Terrain goers expect preview night to be more low-key, last night’s attendance was reportedly at its maximum, and at times there was even a line to get in the door.

If you plan to go tonight, your best bet to avoid the heaviest crowds (no guarantees) is to go right at 5 pm, or wait until later in the evening. Each year, about 13,000 people attend Terrain.

As you arrive, there are Handy “Are you lost?” Flyers with QR codes posted outside the venue; scan one to pull up a map on your phone. It’ll show you where to find restrooms, the beer garden, performance stages, exits from the building and more.

TErrain 13’s venue is the biggest the event has ever been held in, and features three floors of art, plus an outdoor performance stage. It’s a little bit labyrinth, as parts of this historic building (which is planned to be developed into apartments and retail by local real estate Investor Dan Spalding) include high-ceilinged Warehouse spaces and smaller rooms that were once offices, the latter make up most of the mezzanine around the second floor.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, another room filled with art emerges, tucked around a corner. To see everything while navigating the crowd, expect to spend about two hours minimum at Terrain. A record number of artists submitted their work this year. In total, Terrain 13 features 354 artists, along with 12 musical acts, 12 literary readings, 22 Films and five dance performances.

Chey Scott photo “Boston Furniture” by Steven Knudson, a large-scale print installation of digital art.

Another helpful tip to know before you go: Parts of the building last night got very hot and stuffy, especially on the second floor with all those walled-off offices. Bring a water bottle, wear a mask if you’re concerned about being in an enclosed space with lots of people, and dress knowing it’ll get sweaty (but also cooler outside after sunset).

This year’s venue has a combination of features that remind of Terrain’s past event spaces, which have always been vacant urban buildings in the downtown core: the Music City Building on First (a bit cramped, also got very hot inside), the Washington Cracker Co . Building (steep, narrow stairs to get to upper floors) and the old Jensen-Byrd spot (cavernous Warehouse feel).

Tonight’s Terrain 13 music lineup is as follows:

5-5:30 p.m: Sarah, Sarah

5:45-6:15 p.m: Rosie CQ

6:25-6:50 p.m: All Day Trey

6:50-7:15 p.m: Jaeda Templeton

7:30-8 p.m: Helmer Noel

8:10-8:35 p.m: Truehoods

8:45-9:15 p.m: Scott Ryan Ingersoll

9:30-10 p.m: TS the Solution

(music then moves from the outside stage to indoors due to a city noise ordinance)

10-10:30 p.m: Meg Vermillion

10:30-11 p.m: Azariah

11-11:30 p.m: Tonya Ballman

11:30 pm-midnight: Shawn Stratte