A pop-up art exhibit in Brooklyn – Caribbean Life

With a live music, DJ and a little refreshment. Theodore Samuels presented a pop-up art exhibit at the Betty Carter Auditorium for the Arts at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center. Located at 1561 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, On November 29 from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm This exhibition took place from November 28 to December 1, 2020.

Theodore Samuels is a talented photographer and artist. With a background and experience in fashion, beauty, commercial, portrait and photography. According to Theo, “his work consisted of timelessly vibrant beauty, daring sensual portraits that emphasize all kinds of beauty. Combining the classic visual language of photography with a rich contemporary aesthetic, a Timeless photograph somewhere between the present and the past.”

During his interview with Caribbean Life, the Jamaican-born artist remarked that his show is based on the places he has visited, as well as the human need for art and play. They explained that individuals from Jamaica to Vermont, Italy to Honduras, have something in common, which is their love for activities such as card games, soccer, dominoes, biking, and truck rallies. The photos included in the show portray the idea of ​​community, and the things that make life enjoyable and entertaining, traveling, and playing games.

Theodore Samuels and his family emigrated to the United States from Portland, Jamaica when he was in his early teens. After relocating to the East Coast and then Vermont, they attended elementary school and high school there. Samuels developed a diverse educational background, earning a degree in media from Radford University with a concentration in advertising and a minor in fine art photography, as well as studying commercial fashion photography at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. His interest in photography, art and fashion was sparked when he was thirteen and discovered his father’s old Nikon camera in the closet. Developing his own photographs, he soon found his passion in photography and art.

Theo has also developed an interest in painting and admires all forms of art. When asked what inspired you to become a painter or an artist? He explained: The amazing fashion and science magazines that came to my house opened my eyes to the world of photography and art. I was intrigued by the ads and wondered how they were created and how I could do the same. This curiosity inspired me to pursue my dreams, which ultimately led me to the person I am today. Also, I feel that art/photography is both a place and a state of being. It’s a place I happened to love, but it didn’t always seem to love me back. To be here today doing this show is incredible. As you can see here, some of my artworks reflect human psychology and reveal the Essence of an individual, which has always been a passion of mine. It is just as exciting to immerse yourself in cultural diversity and conjure up a fashion shoot in the studio. Both activities bring me great Joy as I strive to combine the skills of photographer, model, and client into a harmonious, united team.

His art work can be found at:

THEODORE SAMUELS STUDIO

WWW.THEODORESAMUELS.COM